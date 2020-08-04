BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PredaSAR Corporation, today announced that its first of 48 advanced commercial Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellites will launch on SpaceX's Falcon 9 launch vehicle. Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems, Inc. is the launch integration provider in addition to manufacturer of the spacecraft. As part of the agreement, PredaSAR, Tyvak, and SpaceX will be working together to optimize the deployment plan for the remainder of PredaSAR's groundbreaking constellation - the world's largest and most advanced commercial SAR satellite constellation.
PredaSAR CEO Maj Gen Roger Teague, USAF (Ret) commented, "PredaSAR spacecraft possess the latest in space-proven, high quality satellite systems to support scalable and fully capable operations. PredaSAR aims to deliver critical insights and data products to both military and commercial decision makers at the speed of need. We are pleased to fly with SpaceX, a proven launch service provider to further enable the PredaSAR constellation vision of rapid, persistent ISR, anytime and anywhere."
"We are eagerly looking forward to launching PredaSAR's constellation with SpaceX, a trusted partner and provider of launches," said PredaSAR Executive Chairman and Co-Founder Marc Bell. "Our satellite design has benefited from years of advanced research and development from Tyvak and allows us to bring our clients the critical, persistent data that they need."
"For launch of the first satellite of its constellation, PredaSAR sought a reliable and schedule-certain ride on a rocket with a demonstrated record of executing launches at a high cadence," said SpaceX Vice President of Commercial Sales Tom Ochinero. "We're proud PredaSAR selected SpaceX as its launch provider for this very important mission."
About PredaSAR
Founded in 2019, PredaSAR Corporation, a U.S. owned and controlled company, is building and will operate the world's largest and most advanced commercial Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite constellation, providing end-to-end solutions to both government and commercial clients. PredaSAR is the clear choice for compelling SAR solutions, backed by a trusted and experienced, mission-savvy leadership team with strategic access to capital and cutting-edge satellite technology. For more information, please visit www.predasar.com
About Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems, Inc.
Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Irvine, California, Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems, Inc. is an industry leader, delivering optimized, end-to-end satellite solutions. For more information, please visit www.tyvak.com
