ATLANTA, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) ("PAC" or the "Company") today announced that its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders has been changed to a strictly virtual meeting format due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and to support the health and well-being of our employees, stockholders and community. The Annual Meeting will still be held at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on May 7, 2020 as previously announced, but you will only be able to access the Annual Meeting by remote communication. Additional details of the business to be presented at the Annual Meeting can be found in the Updated Notice of 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and Proxy Statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (our "Proxy Statement"). We expect to resume in-person or hybrid annual meetings beginning with our 2021 annual meeting.
To access the virtual meeting, stockholders should visit https://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/APTS2020.
If you were a stockholder on March 13, 2020, the record date for the Annual Meeting, and have your 16-digit control number, you may participate in and vote your shares at the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on www.proxyvote.com. Stockholders may find the control number on their proxy card or notice.
Only one stockholder per 16-digit control number can access the Annual Meeting. Those without a control number may attend the Annual Meeting if they are an invited guest, but they will not have the option to vote any shares or participate during the Annual Meeting. We encourage stockholders to log in to this website and access the webcast before the Annual Meeting's start time. Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, your vote is important and we encourage you to vote promptly.
PAC encourages you to vote your shares via a toll-free telephone number or over the Internet. If you received a paper copy of the proxy card by mail, you may sign, date and mail the proxy card in the envelope provided. Instructions regarding all three methods of voting are contained in the Proxy Statement and in the proxy materials.
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "trend", "will", "expects", "plans", "estimates", "anticipates", "projects", "intends", "believes", "goals", "objectives", "outlook" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the impact of COVID-19. Because such statements include risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual results may differ materially from the expectations, intentions, beliefs, plans or predictions of the future expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies include, but are not limited to, those disclosed in PAC's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. PAC undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law.
The SEC has declared effective the registration statement (including prospectus) filed by the Company for each of the offerings to which this communication may relate. Before you invest, you should read the final prospectus, and any prospectus supplements, forming a part of the registration statement and other documents the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the offering to which this communication may relate. In particular, you should carefully read the risk factors described in the final prospectus and in any related prospectus supplement and in the documents incorporated by reference in the final prospectus and any related prospectus supplement to which this communication may relate. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, the Company or its dealer manager, Preferred Capital Securities, LLC, with respect to its Series A1/M1 Redeemable Preferred Stock Offering, will arrange to send you a prospectus if you request it by calling John A. Isakson at (770) 818-4109, 3284 Northside Parkway NW, Suite 150, Atlanta, Georgia 30327.
The Series A1/M1 Redeemable Preferred Stock Offering prospectus, dated October 22, 2019, can be accessed through the following link:
https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1481832/000148183219000097/a424b5-2019seriesamshares.htm
About Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans. As of December 31, 2019, the Company owned or was invested in 123 properties in 15 states, predominantly in the Southeast region of the United States. Learn more at www.pacapts.com.