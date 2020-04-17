ATLANTA, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) ("PAC" or the "Company") today announced plans to release its first quarter 2020 earnings after the market closes on Monday, May 11, 2020.
Following are the details of a conference call PAC will host on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its first quarter 2020 results. To participate in the conference call, please dial in to the following:
Live Conference Call Details
Domestic Dial-in Number: (844) 890-1791
International Dial-in Number: (412) 380-7408
Company: Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.
Date: Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Time: 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time (8:15 a.m. Pacific Time)
The live broadcast of PAC's first quarter 2020 conference call will be available online, on a listen-only basis, at the company's website, www.pacapts.com, under "Investors" and then click on the "News and Events" heading. A replay of the call will be archived on PAC's' website under Investors/News and Events/Events.
About Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans. As of December 31, 2019, the Company owned or was invested in 123 properties in 15 states, predominantly in the Southeast region of the United States. Learn more at www.pacapts.com.