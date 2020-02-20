pac20logo.jpg

ATLANTA, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Quarter 2020 Common Stock Dividend

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) (the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $0.2625 per share of common stock payable April 15, 2020, to common stockholders of record on March 13, 2020.

About Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties. As of September 30, 2019, the Company owned 101 properties in 15 states, predominantly in the Southeast region of the United States. Learn more at www.pacapts.com.

