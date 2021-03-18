TAMPA, Fla., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prehired, the leading tech sales career launch program, is now giving its members LeadIQ's award-winning Chrome Extension to find hiring managers at companies they want to work for. LeadIQ lets them enrich contact data in real time (without stale data from lists) and sync it to various sales tools in one click. This lets members research and personalize their outreach to sell themselves to hiring managers like sales pros.
"As members learn from experience in our Science-Based Sales® career launch program, quality and quantity are both crucial in sales dev work. LeadIQ makes both way easier, so you can get onto seeing who's really interested," says Josh Jordan, founder and CEO of Prehired. "LeadIQ also bootstrapped their company using cold sales outreach, so they know what works. It's why we invited them to teach in our courses, and it's why so many tech companies are using what they built."
LeadIQ's founder also understands people's career struggles. "Our CEO, Mei Siauw, built LeadIQ to give every professional the capability and access to responsibly connect with others. Every person deserves a chance to become more competitive, work hard, and improve their life," says Ryan O'Hara, LeadIQ's VP of Growth and Marketing. "Most sales reps didn't grow up thinking they were going to work in sales. Sales gets a bad reputation, but the team at Prehired is teaching reps the opposite of that stigma. With the right education, sales can be a compass guiding people to better lives."
Prehired's Head of Member Success, Devan Williams, is just as happy. "Members are loving LeadIQ. We're getting many people hired in less than 12 weeks from the time they start, only putting in 1.5 hours per day on average. The tool saves members' time, and being able to talk about how they use it along with other tools helps them stand out in the 3-4 interview rounds most tech companies have."
About Prehired, LLC. Prehired, based in Tampa, FL, remotely trains more new software sales reps than anyone in the United States. Offering an option to pay $0 until after collecting paychecks from a new job, the company is on a mission to help 10,000+ overworked, underpaid and underprivileged workers launch 6-figure tech sales careers by 2025. HubSpot named Prehired's Science-Based Sales® process to its Top 27 list of sales trainings (the only tech sales career training) in 2018, 2019 and 2020. And, thanks to members' career successes, SalesHacker named Prehired's founder / CEO, Josh Jordan, to its Top 10 list in Sales Leadership, out of more than 5,000 nominees worldwide.
LeadIQ, based in San Francisco, CA helps sales and marketing teams increase efficiency by allowing them to focus on higher value activities. Using proprietary technology, teams using LeadIQ can unify their prospect data and orchestrate their next prospecting activity. This helps WalkMe, Clari, Showpad, Xactly, thousands of other sales teams eliminate busy work, enrich/aggregate prospect data, and enable easy prioritization and authentic personalization. LeadIQ was founded by Mei Siauw out of the Launch and Alchemist business accelerators in 2015, and is backed by EightRoads, Draper & Associates, and Jason Calacanis.
