PHOENIX, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After providing top-notch service to home sellers in Los Angeles for the last 5 years, Mrs. Property Solutions is now expanding into the Phoenix market. For those in the area who are looking to sell their homes quickly and without any hassle, this is an incredible opportunity to receive a great deal on their home.
Summary
Mrs. Property Solutions is a company that buys houses from sellers who are dealing with property issues and makes it easy to get a cash offer entirely online in just a few minutes. The business customizes its service to address the individual needs of its customers, such as desired timeline a home owner wants to sell in, how much they want to sell their house for, and any kinds of customization they may require to make the sale extra easy.
The company provides this customization through a 100% free offer that has high flexibility for any personal situations and time crunches its customers may be dealing with. So whether the homeowner is going through a difficult situation like a foreclosure or divorce, Mrs. Property Solutions goes out of their way to work on the timeline that its customers need to make a smooth transaction out of the house so that they are able to get the funds that they need to move on. They are also willing to take on any challenges that the property has like code violations, tax delinquencies or problematic tenants that might make it hard to sell on the regular open market.
These kinds of services are particularly helpful for someone that needs to sell a house with some differed maintenance issues. Even bigger projects like a house that is in need of major repairs like a poor foundation, termite damage, or leaky roofs, Mrs. Property Solutions makes fair offers to people in need of selling and will make an offer that is dependent not only on a home's current value, but based on their projections for what they are able to resell the house for, once they fix any of the needed repairs. For more information on the kinds of situations that the company can help with in the Phoenix area, please take a look at Mrs. Property Solutions Phoenix webpage.
The Process
Just as Mrs. Property Solutions did in L.A., its Phoenix customers can go through a surprisingly simple process. They simply need to fill out a form on their website, and after that they can expect to receive a call from the company so that they can gather a few extra details about the house in order to calculate a fair offer. Depending on the situation and the customers comfort level, a representative from Mrs. Property Solutions may ask for the opportunity to tour the house one time, in order to receive a guaranteed offer. However, due to the pandemic, they are also sensitive to the needs of its customers and if anyone would rather do the process 100% virtually, Mrs. Property Solutions will of course make accommodations so that everyone feels safe and comfortable throughout the process.
To regards to calculating how much Mrs. Property Solutions can offer for a house, they use this simple calculation:
[ARV]-[Repairs]-[Trans. Costs]-[Min. Profit] = Offer Price
They start with the "ARV" which stands for After Repairs Value, which is essentially the amount they believe they could sell the house for if it is all fixed up. To arrive at an "ARV" they look at what fixed up houses in that neighborhood recently sold for. From there, they subtract the repair costs, transaction costs, and the minimum profit they need to make from the home.
Once all of those costs are subtracted, that is where Mrs. Property Solutions arrives at the cost they are able to pay for a home. If the customer decides to accept the offer, they are able to select the date that they want to close the transaction and when they want to collect their cash. From there, Mrs. Property Solutions will draw up the necessary paperwork and hand off the transaction to an Escrow company that will handle the closing and make sure that all of the terms are followed by both parties in regards singing the correct documents, and that the seller receives their promised payment. Everything is done legitimately through proper channels that are 100% legal so that everyone is protected and feels confident moving forward.
Feedback from Previous Customers
Helping provide the ability to expand into the Arizona market, positive feedback from Mrs. Property Solution's numerous customer has proven the company's reliability. The business has received 5-star reviews on Facebook, Google, and Yelp. Also, it has an A+ standing with the Better Business Bureau. With so many video and social media testimonials, it is clear from their customers feedback that there is a trend pointing out the professionalism and high quality that its customers receive, also noting that they were able to sell their homes easily without the hassle of poor service or communication.
For example, Ace Lothario noted on Google reviews that "I am very happy with how Cristina and Tricia were able to help me sell my home! Both for what I was asking and in the amount of time we had agreed on. There were problems on my end with squatters holding up the sale and they were able to come up with fast and effective solutions that otherwise would have been a lengthy process and a legal battle. They were always on point with documents ready to sign and to answer any questions I had. Thank you both so much for making a stressful situation (house fire) into a smooth process, transition and transaction! I highly recommend them both and Mrs. Property Solutions for anyone's real estate needs!"
Putting Customers First
Why do so many customers love Mrs. Property Solutions? Because they always put their customers first. Home sellers have found that selling to the company is better than simply listing on the market because the business goes above and beyond to meet the needs of their customers – whatever that might look like for each person.
For instance, take a look at the Cannon family: when Miranda first contacted Mrs. Property Solutions, she was struggling with the fact that the house where her grandmother lived in Los Angeles was out of state from the rest of the family in Washington, and she was needed to be moved into an assisted living facility due to dementia. So, the company made moving arrangements for the grandmother to be moved into the new location and not only coordinated the move, but also handled all of the items that she was not able to take behind by donating them to folks in need so that they family didn't need to handle all of that extra stress.
Of course, this may not be the needs of everyone that needs to sell their home, however it is a perfect example of how Mrs. Property Solutions is willing to go above just buying a house – they are invested in the families that they work with and willing to do whatever is necessary to help them have s smooth transition onto the next chapter of their lives.
Why Mrs. Property Solutions Does What It Does
Although Mrs. Property Solutions earns money to support its family and team, financial gain is not the company's main goal. Rather, it aims to help others through hard work and understanding of the market. The business always strives to be honest and do the right thing, which is why it puts customer service at the forefront. Finally, the company's staff always work to be joyful in what it does, realizing that its work to help people who are trying to sell their homes is a blessing.
Mrs. Property Solutions is proud to be a Christian company, and while that may be a deterrent to some, it only means that they operate in a way that honors God and honors people. Their core values are Integrity, hard work, and a cheerful, giving spirit – and when one takes a look at their online reputation, it is apparent that these are not just empty words but the culture by which they actually operate.
What to Do Next
Potential customers with a house in Arizona that want to sell their home to a reliable company (which is rapidly gaining attraction) can get a quick and individualized offer, along with high-quality service, by requesting an offer online. All they need is a home, a phone, and a few minutes on their hands.
Anyone with questions before moving forward is also free to check out Mrs. Property Solution's FAQ section of their website or they can submit a contact form and the company will get back to them within 24 hours. Some of the popular areas that they are currently buying houses in are Mesa and Gilbert in the east valley.
Even for those who want to sell their homes but do not live in Los Angeles or Phoenix, no worries! Mrs. Property Solutions has some branches of its company throughout the United States, particularly Idaho and Washington state. If clients would like to know whether Mrs. Property Solutions can cover their region, they can contact the company at any number listed on their website.
Media Contact
Cristina Ortega, Mrs. Property Solutions, +1 602-833-5866, cristina@mrspropertysolutions.com
Cristina Ortega, Mrs. Property Solutions, 602-833-5866, cristina@mrspropertysolutions.com
SOURCE Mrs. Property Solutions