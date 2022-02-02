VANCOUVER, Bc., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Triple-play provider, Premier Communications chooses WISI, a global leader in carrier-grade video delivery solutions, to power on-premise video processing. WISI equipment is used by Premier Communications to receive video signals from a 3rd party headend and deliver high-quality video content to subscribers in the Northwest Iowa region.
Premier Communications proudly serves 10,000 TV subscribers in 29 communities in Iowa with exceptional Internet, Cable TV, Phone, and IT services.
"We were looking for a long-term solution for our video services and decided not to grow our digital headend anymore, and instead receive our channel line-up from Aureon, a provider of wholesale video services," said Tim Dykshorn, Headend Engineer at Premier Communications. "We're using the WISI Tangram to receive our IPTV line-up once it arrives at our headend, decrypt with Verimatrix, and then deliver it out to our subscribers."
The high-density Tangram Video Platform is a globally deployed solution for video reception, decryption, and delivery. Pro:Idiom, BISS, Samsung LYNK encryption, or Verimatrix bulk decryption is supported. This flexible platform allows operators to customize module configuration per application and perform multiple functions within 1RU.
"We had previously worked with WISI to replace our legacy Digiview equipment for our local content delivery. We used the Chameleon for that project, and it's been great. What's nice is that we can either do composite, SDI or HDMI and don't need to buy a separate device to do it," said Dykshorn.
WISI's ultra-flexible Chameleon allows operators to easily add content to video line-ups, while simultaneously supporting multiple input and output formats.
Unparalleled versatility is possible due to the modular nature of both the Tangram and Chameleon platforms. Each platform can receive 8VSB, QAM, SRT, ASI or IP streams and output in IP, QAM, analog, ASI or SRT. Encoder modules are available to ingest baseband streams from HD/SD-SDI, A/V or HDMI.
"There's no 'one' solution for video delivery," said Sharen Sandhu, VP of Product at WISI America. "At WISI, we integrate with a wide variety of technology partners and eco-systems to provide powerful and effective solutions for video operators. We're proud to partner with Premier Communications and help serve the people of Iowa."
For more information about any of WISI's Intelligent Headend Platforms, visit https://wisi.tv/.
About Premier Communications
Premier Communications is the leading provider of voice, video and data services in Northwest Iowa. With headquarters in Sioux Center, IA and offices in Rock Rapids, IA, Hospers, IA and Le Mars, IA, Premier Communications provides 29 communities with local and long-distance voice services, high-speed Internet and cable television programming. As a certified Smart Rural Community and Gig Capable provider from the NTCA, The Rural Broadband Association, Premier Communications provides up to Gigabit and symmetrical Internet speeds. Included in Premier's focus is an emphasis on excellent customer service, and "looking ahead" forward-thinking technology and development.
About WISI
Founded in 1926, WISI has consistently innovated video reception and distribution technology for nearly 100 years. With customers in more than 150 countries, WISI helps video distributors minimize operating costs while maximizing the scale and efficiency at every point in their network. For more information on WISI's Inca, Tangram and Chameleon product families, visit http://www.wisi.tv.
