DENVER, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shady Grove Fertility (SGF), a leading provider of comprehensive fertility services and IVF, with locations throughout FL, GA, MD, NY, PA, VA, D.C., and Santiago, Chile, announced today it is opening two new locations in Colorado. The new locations will open on May 17, 2021, with former University of Colorado Advanced Reproductive Medicine (CU ARM) physicians Shona Murray, M.D., Alex Polotsky, M.D., and Cassandra Roeca, M.D., on board.
Drs. Murray, Polotsky, and Roeca will provide training to the University of Colorado Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility fellowship program while providing patient care in SGF Colorado's Denver and Colorado Springs, CO, locations.
"I am incredibly proud to continue in my role teaching our next generation of REIs, while at the same time join the SGF family. My respect for SGF spans many years as I've long admired their ability to increase access to care through exclusive financial programs, their commitment to innovation, and their delivery care model that seeks to always put patient needs first," Dr. Polotsky said.
SGF Colorado will offer comprehensive fertility services, including in-person and virtual physician consultations, diagnostic testing, low- and high-tech treatment options such as intrauterine insemination (IUI), in vitro fertilization (IVF), donor egg treatment, egg freezing, fertility preservation for people with cancer, and LGBTQ family building.
The Denver location will be home to physician offices for patient consultations, transfer rooms for embryo transfer and IUI procedures, and endocrine and andrology laboratories, as well as cycle monitoring services, such as bloodwork and ultrasound. Plus, the space will be equipped with a state-of-the-art embryology laboratory and ambulatory surgery center with five recovery bays and an operating room. The Colorado Springs location will be home to physician offices for patient consultation, intrauterine insemination (IUI) procedures, endocrine and andrology laboratories, as well as cycle monitoring services, such as bloodwork and ultrasound.
"Among the many reasons we are excited to bring on Drs. Murray, Polotsky, and Roeca is because it allows us to formally connect with providers who share similar values and goals. These physicians believe in a patient-centric care model that addresses patients very individual and personal set of needs, a core belief of SGF's as well. The natural synergy of joining forces as SGF Colorado provides a tremendous advantage to patients in need of fertility care," said Eric A. Widra, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, SGF.
SGF's expansion into Colorado also enhances access to their renowned donor egg treatment and gestational carrier programs. SGF is home to the largest donor egg treatment program in the nation with more than 8,000 babies and counting to its credit. A unique feature of SGF's program, the practice recruits and medically, psychologically, and genetically prescreens all prospective, ready-to-cycle egg donors prior to listing them on the SGF donor registry.
Given the staggering fact that one in eight couples of reproductive age are in need of fertility care, it's reassuring that SGF Colorado offers an expansive insurance network as well as unique financial programs for self-pay patients. Their hallmark program, the Shared Risk 100% Refund Guarantee Program, offers patients the reassurance they will either take home a baby or receive a full refund. SGF also provides income-based and military discounts, to name a few, as well as an exclusive financing partner, Fertility Finance.
"SGF is known as a pioneer in many ways, shown through their commitment to research, innovation, and education. I am proud to be joining a practice of this caliber, home to award-winning physicians who continuously and safely push the envelope and offer the very finest in care," shared Dr. Roeca.
"It's long been my commitment to put patients on the most direct path to a baby. My decision to join the SGF Colorado team was made simpler by their long-standing commitment to evidence-based medicine, and to their sense of professional collaboration. Patients benefit from a network of strongly affiliated, connected physicians who stay in frequent communication and unite under the same mission, to advance the standard of care," says Dr. Murray.
New patients may schedule an appointment at either of the SGF CO locations by calling the SGF New Patient Center at 1-888-761-1967 or submitting this brief online form. Established CU ARM patients may schedule appointments by contacting CU ARM directly.
