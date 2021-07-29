MERIDIAN, Idaho, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premier Mortgage Resources, LLC (PMR) has recently been acquired by its Idaho-based managing partner, Cory Swain and moved its principal location to Meridian, Idaho.
Swain, who was previously a managing partner of PMR, purchased the Northwest division of the company that encompasses areas in Oregon and now serves as the company's President and CEO.
Swain was raised in Idaho and takes great pride in the region.
"We're excited about the job growth opportunities in Idaho that PMR creates. By utilizing PMR loans for your mortgage, you're supporting the local economy and employment of local Idahoans," Swain said.
PMR is the largest privately owned mortgage banker in the state, according to their recent ranking in the Top 100 mortgage companies in America by Mortgage Executive Magazine, where it ranked at #86 in 2020.
Swain's wife, Mandi Feely-Swain, is the top-producing female loan originator in the state of Idaho, and the Senior Executive Vice President of Production at PMR. Swain and Feely-Swain support and volunteer for local charities, including the Idaho Foodbank, the local Veteran's center and more.
Cory's three adult sons currently live in the Boise area, raising families of their own. Swain and Feely-Swain are raising two younger children locally as well.
For more information about the PMR, click here:http://www.pmrloans.com
About Premier Mortgage Resources
Premier Mortgage Resources (PMR) has been helping customers achieve the dream of homeownership since 1991. With 34 licensed locations west of the Mississippi and staffed by nearly 200 loan officers, the company offers a full menu of mortgage products and is delegated to underwrite conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, and several state bond programs. PMR has branches across nine states (Washington, Oregon, California, Hawaii, Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Minnesota and Montana). For more information, visit pmrloans.com.
