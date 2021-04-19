ROSEVILLE, Calif., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premier Pool Service, sister company to the world's number one swimming pool builder, Premier Pools & Spas, has recently expanded into Pearland, Texas and Queen Creek, Arizona.
Aaron Gurley, President of Premier Franchise Management has selected Rick and Rachel Cubas as Premier Service franchise owners in Queen Creek, ad Larry Holscher as the new owner of Premier Pool Service in Pearland.
Premier Pool Service franchises offer pool cleaning, pool equipment installation, and pool repairs. Premier is experiencing tremendous growth and currently offers pool services in 7 states across the US. The new location in Queen Creek marks its first swimming pool service location in Arizona.
Founder Paul Porter remarked, "Our company culture has contributed significantly to our success because we are a supportive, family-oriented unit that shares knowledge and celebrates each other's growth."
Premier began offering franchise opportunities in 2014, to like-minded entrepreneurs with high standards for quality and value.
Queen Creek, AZ | Owners: Rick and Rachel Cubas
Rick and Rachel Cubas are the new owners of Premier Pool Service in Queen Creek, Arizona. Prior to owning a pool service franchise, Rick managed his own air conditioning and heating company in California.
When asked what will differentiate his pool service business from like companies, Rick stated that "our focus has always been on giving customers the 5-star experience they deserve".
Rick and Rachel both look forward to delivering affordable solutions so their customers can create the "very best backyard memories".
Pearland, TX | Owner: Larry Holscher
Larry Holscher is the new owner of Premier Pool Service in Pearland. A seasoned Premier service owner, Larry is also the owner of Premier Pool Service in The Woodlands, Texas, and has experienced incredible growth in the past year. Larry prides himself on delivering premium service, and "doing things the right way".
Larry owned a carpet cleaning franchise in Oregon prior to becoming part of the Premier family. He enjoys talking to new swimming pool owners and showing them their pools "in action".
Larry is a former resident of California, Oregon, and Hawaii, and was an extra in Adam Sandler's movie, "Just Go with It". He now resides in Texas with his wife, Rachel, and their two young children, Leah and Rex.
About Premier Pools & Spas
Founded in 1988, Premier Pools & Spas (PPAS) has a distinguished reputation for achieving high-quality results within the customer's budget.
PPAS has won numerous local and national awards including multiple PHTA International Awards of Excellence for Design, 2006 National Pool Builder of the Year and 2012 US #1 Ranked National Pool Builder by Pool & Spa News.
Owner and CEO Paul Porter and his son, Brian Porter, hosted season 7 of the popular DIY television show, Pool Kings, where they built 10 spectacular pools.
PPAS designs and builds dream swimming pools, spas, and outdoor entertainment areas for homeowners across 32 states.
