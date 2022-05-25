New Lead Administrator aims to build upon 56 years of academic and spiritual excellence.
AKRON, Ohio, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chapel Hill Christian School (CHCS) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jaqueline Y. Mathews as its new Lead Administrator. Mrs. Mathews (Jackie) will join the school on June 13, 2022, taking over for Pastor John Wilson, who is retiring after leading CHCS as the Administrator since 2011.
At such a critical time in history, Mrs. Mathews brings proactive thought and authentic leadership to the school. Having both exceptional character and ingenuity, she will ensure that Chapel Hill Christian School continues to provide world-class preschool and elementary Christian education at a time when it is needed most.
Mrs. Mathews touts 15 years of experience working in Christian education and currently serves as the Assistant Dean of Students at Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy (CVCA) in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. She has worked at CVCA since 2012, serving as both an administrator and teacher. Mrs. Mathews has a Master of Science in Administration from Central Michigan University and a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from the University of Michigan.
"Jackie brings to CHCS a diverse background in Christian education and Corporate Management, equipping her to lead us as we continue broadening our outreach in the community and delivering academic excellence in a faith-based environment to a new generation," said Dan Petschke, CHCS Board of Education Chairman.
CHCS is known for its excellence in combining Christ-centered instruction across all academic disciplines for children in preschool through sixth grade. When combined with a passion for local and global missions, students grow in all areas of life, preparing them to experience an authentic relationship with Christ.
Our continually expanding offering of after-school programs, including intramural sports, videography, robotics, chess, and sign language help students learn a diverse range of talents while exploring their unique gifts. Annual competitions in art, math, spelling, writing, and speech allow our students to share their abilities on a local and state level. As the new Lead Administrator, Mrs. Mathews will seek to continue improving our unique and comprehensive offerings, helping students soar to new heights.
"I have come to realize there is no greater ministry than investing in this next generation," said Mrs. Mathews. "As I step into my new role as Lead Administrator, I look forward to building upon the foundations already being laid at Chapel Hill Christian School. Part of what sets Christian schooling apart is its focus on the spiritual growth and development of students through a faith-based education. As this is our focus, my goal is to continue looking for opportunities to improve upon the academic and spiritual excellence families have enjoyed throughout Chapel Hill's history.
"Our incredible teachers are called to love and nurture these students in every area of their spiritual, emotional, and academic development. I plan to be intentional with how we invest in our teachers, empowering them through leadership opportunities, meaningful professional development, and support. Teachers are our most valuable asset and will be the foundation for tremendous spiritual and academic growth for years to come."
About Chapel Hill Christian School:
Chapel Hill Christian School is a multi-campus private, Christian elementary school providing education for children in preschool through sixth grade. Serving over 400 students in both Akron and Cuyahoga Falls, Chapel Hill has worked to build solid foundations in the lives of each student since its founding in 1966. From the beginning, we have understood the importance of creating a nurturing environment that instills traditional values, provides quality academic programming and cultivates Christ-like character in the lives of every student. We believe that academics are only a portion of a student's overall education. Spiritual and moral values, proper attitudes, respect for authority, and learning about the rights and feelings of others are all considered major aspects when it comes to training students to become mature Christian leaders.
Chapel Hill Christian School distinguishes itself from other primary academic institutions by its rigorous and well-rounded curriculum, high academic standards, and integration of Biblical values throughout all of its programming. In addition to a strong core curriculum, our technology, fine arts, physical education, foreign language, sports, and missions programs provide a comprehensive education for each student. Life-long friendships, caring teachers, and a disciplined learning environment are keys to the success of Chapel Hill. For more information, please visit: http://www.chapelhillchristianschool.org/
