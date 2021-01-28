Photo credit: Nijalon Du’Boi. Left to right: Ashley DeWalt (DivInc Houston Managing Director), Kim Roxie (Founder, LAMIK and DivInc alumna), Isis Ashford (Co-founder, Xplosion Tech and DivInc alumna), Joy Hutton (DivInc Houston Program Director), Grace Rodriguez (CEO and Executive Director of Impact Hub Houston), Preston L. James II (CEO and Co-Founder of DivInc)