Premier Subaru donates $45850 to Camp Rising Sun, a camp for kids with cancer, as a result of the most recent 2021-2022 Subaru Share the Love Campaign.
BRANFORD, Conn., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Robert J Alvine, President of Premier Subaru, presented Shawn Heffernan, CEO of Camp Rising Sun, with a check for $45850 at the dealership's facility in Branford, CT. The donation represented the proceeds from the annual "Share the Love" event, in which anyone who purchased or leased a new Subaru could chose a $250 donation to one of four national charities – ASPCA, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Meals on Wheels Association of America, the National Park Foundation – or a fifth local charty for their customers to support. Premier Subaru selected Camp Rising Sun as their "hometown charity" for the 2021-2022 Share the Love Campaign for the sixth year in a row.
Premier Subaru is proud to have matched dollars from Subaru of America directly to provide additional impact to Camp Rising Sun.
"Our customers have the choice of five different amazing charities, and, nearly every single one chose Camp Rising Sun" said Mr. Alvine. "We are honored to continue to be a partner in supporting such a deserving organization."
Camp Rising Sun was designed to provide a safe, nurturing environment to children ages 5 through 17 who have been diagnosed with cancer. Camp Week takes places at Camp Jewell YMCA in Colebrook, CT. Camp Rising Sun has been around since 1983 and has grown to well over 100 campers each year. The dollars provided by Premier Subaru, under the most recent Share the Love Program, will support more than 40 campers this year.
Over the last 14 years, through the Share the Love Event, Subaru of America and its participating retailers have donated more than $227 million to charity, with customers choosing between four national charities and over 1,440 hometown charities.
Premier Subaru has donated more than $380,000 to Camp Rising Sun in the last 6 years – and supported more than 250 campers.
Premier Subaru is located at 155 North Main Street, Branford, CT 06405, right on Route 1, easy access off of Exit 54 off I-95. Premier Subaru is a Subaru Love Promise Gold Retailer for more than 12 years running, plus have been A+ rated with the Better Business Bureau since 2001. Premier has also been involved in a number of philanthropic organizations including the Connecticut Cancer Foundation, Toys for Tots, The Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter, the Branford Compassion Club, The Branford Jazz on the Green Series and many more. For more information on Premier Subaru, visit http://www.premiersubaru.com or call directly at 800-411-4551.
About Premier Subaru Branford:
Premier Subaru is an authorized retailer for Subaru cars and SUV's. The company is a part of the award winning Premier Auto Group which also includes Premier Kia Branford, Premier Subaru Middlebury and Premier Premium Preowned Vehicles. All of the Premier dealerships are approved by the AAA for Automotive Service.
Media Contact
Robert J Alvine, Premier Subaru Branford, 1 203-481-0687 Ext: 1201, ralvine@premiersubaru.com
SOURCE Premier Subaru Branford