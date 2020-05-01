NEW YORK, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Preppy Pop, LLC has entered into an agreement with King Features Syndicate, a unit of Hearst and home to some of the world's most popular entertainment characters, to develop a line of limited-edition Popeye men's apparel. Preppy Pop designs and distributes apparel for the sophisticated geek, infusing classic preppy style with subtle pop culture themes.
"Popeye is one of the most recognized pop-culture icons in the world and part of American culture," said Ryan Williams, founder and chief preppy officer. "We are excited to introduce our next collection featuring the spinach loving underdog, Popeye."
"Launching just in time for summer, this new collaboration is sure to be a fan favorite across the nation," said Jarred Goro, vice president North American licensing. "Preppy Pop infuses Americana style with a subtle pop of fun — a perfect fit for Popeye."
The officially licensed Preppy Pop x Popeye collection includes limited-edition button-downs and signature polos priced at $55-60. Shipping will begin in May but the collection is available now at www.preppypop.com.
About Preppy Pop
Preppy Pop, LLC is an American lifestyle brand founded in 2019 by former toy and licensing executive, Ryan Williams. The company designs and distributes apparel for the sophisticated geek, infusing classic preppy style with subtle pop culture themes. For more information on Preppy Pop, visit www.preppypop.com. Keep up with Preppy Pop news by following us on, Facebook (www.facebook.com/preppypop) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/preppy-pop).
About the Founder
Ryan Williams has spent 15 years working on some of the most well-known entertainment brands in the world, most recently developing retail and licensing strategies for Nickelodeon's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, SpongeBob SquarePants and Paw Patrol properties. Previously, he led global brand strategies for Toys R Us private label products, developing key international manufacturing and sourcing relationships. Ryan founded Preppy Pop in 2019 for sophisticated geeks like him to express their pop culture fandom in a subtle way.
About Popeye
Sailor. Tough guy. Hero. Legend. That's Popeye. He's an underdog with bulging forearms, a mean uppercut and a love of canned spinach; he is unassuming, unsophisticated and undeterred by a challenge. From the minute he walked into the comic strip "Thimble Theatre" and muttered his famous "Ja think I'm a cowboy?" line, Popeye the Sailor Man captured the hearts of millions of fans around the globe. As the star of his own comics strips and animated content on the big screen and small, Popeye became quickly ingrained in American culture and today remains one of the most recognizable pop culture icons in the world. Popeye celebrated his 90th anniversary in 2019. For more information, visit www.popeye.com.
About King Features
King Features is a premier producer and distributor of the world's most iconic intellectual properties and a leader in classic character licensing and franchise development. With one of the longest-running consumer products programs in the industry, King Features' portfolio includes world renowned pop culture brands such as Popeye®, Betty Boop™, Cuphead, Flash Gordon™, The Phantom™, Hägar the Horrible, Moomin, Prince Valiant® and Mandrake the Magician. King Features will produce The Cuphead Show! with Netflix Animation, set to debut in 2020. As content syndication specialists, the company distributes beloved comics such as Blondie, Beetle Bailey®, Mutts™ and dozens of others as well as columns, editorial cartoons and puzzles across multiple platforms and content providers around the globe. King Features is part of Hearst Newspapers, which publishes 24 dailies and 52 weeklies, including the Houston Chronicle, San Francisco Chronicle and Times Union (Albany, New York), and operates local digital marketing services and directories.
