SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prescient Solutions, IT engineering and managed IT services provider, is pleased to announce the promotion of Matthew Szeghy to Vice President of Sales.
In his new role, Szeghy will guide the strategic market positioning of the company and the implementation of its national sales program. His responsibilities include identifying, marketing, and securing business opportunities to support new revenue growth for Prescient Solutions' products and services on a local and national level while leading an expanded sales team.
"Matthew continues to build the sales organization while expanding into additional states like Wisconsin and Florida," said Jeff Scheper, Chairman of Prescient Solutions. "As a new member of the Prescient Solutions executive team, he will play an integral part as he focuses on developing and executing our key sales strategy and delivering a high-quality client experience."
Matt has worked for Prescient for 10 years, which includes previous roles in new business development, marketing, and sales management. His efforts extend into the local community where he provides strategic value as an active member of the Western Suburban CFO Leadership Group, Illinois/County and Managers Association, Technology and Manufacturing Aligned, and Valley Industrial Association.
Prescient Solutions is a Chicago-based IT engineering company that provides onsite, remote, managed and cloud- based services to small, mid-sized and global organizations, as well as government entities. For 25 years, its expert team has advised organizations on best practices in IT and cybersecurity, and guides executives in IT decision making and implementation across all systems and networks. For more information call 888-343-6040, or visit http://www.prescientsolutions.com.
