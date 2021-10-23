NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla., Oct. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Debbie Meihls, president/CEO of New Smyrna Beach Area Visitors Bureau, will serve a two-year term on the Board of Directors for the Southeast Tourism Society (STS). This is the second time that she has been appointed to the prestigious position. The non-profit membership organization advocates for tourism in the Southeast and is dedicated to improving the economic vitality of the region.
"I am honored at the opportunity to serve alongside my talented colleagues to further promote tourism in our region," said Mrs. Meihls. The seasoned industry executive is extremely active with other organizations and will also be the Treasurer for Destination Florida starting in 2022. She serves on the advocacy committee for Destination International and the accreditation task force with Destination Marketing Accreditation Program (DMAP). In New Smyrna Beach, Mrs. Meihls is on the Board of Directors for the Marine Discovery Center.
About the New Smyrna Beach Area
The New Smyrna Beach Area includes the communities of New Smyrna Beach, Edgewater, Oak Hill, Osteen and Port Orange in East Central Florida. New Smyrna Beach is an eclectic mix of old and new, of subtle sophistication and bohemian soul. It occupies a notable place in history as the second oldest city in Florida and the site of the largest single attempt at British colonization in the new world. The city's barrier island is recognized worldwide for its incredible surf with Surfer magazine recently touting it one of the "Best Surf Towns in America" and National Geographic magazine including it in its "World's Top 20 Surf Towns."
For more information, please visit http://www.VisitNSBfl.com or call 386-428-1600.
