NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, New York City's leading property management company, announced today that the Presidents Co-op and Condo Council (PCCC) has appointed Michael Wolfe, president of property management at FirstService Residential, as an advisory member to the PCCC Executive Committee.
The PCCC was founded in 2007 as a problem-solving think tank and forum for co-op and condo board presidents and other stakeholders to share ideas and find solutions to issues affecting their communities. The PCCC Executive Board regularly engages with elected officials to review legislative proposals impacting co-ops and condos and testifies before commissions at the city, state and federal levels.
Wolfe has been a leader in the property management industry for more than 35 years. He currently serves as chair of The Real Estate Board of New York's (REBNY) Residential Management Council, a board member for both the Realty Advisory Board (RAB) and the Council of New York Cooperatives and Condominiums (CNYC), and a member of the 32BJ Education Committee. He is also a licensed real estate broker, a New York State Certified Instructor in Real Estate and frequent lecturer at REBNY and CNYC.
"We are proud of the political clout the PCCC has earned through many years of successful advocacy on behalf of affordability and improved quality of life for New York's co-op and condo communities," said Geoffrey Mazel, Esq., counsel and executive member of the PCCC. "We are delighted to have someone of Michael's stature lend his expertise to our efforts as we remain a powerful voice on behalf of hundreds of thousands of co-op and condo residents."
Wolfe began his career in property management at Midboro Management in 1986 and went on to purchase the company in 1993. In 2021, FirstService Residential partnered with Midboro Management which expanded the company's portfolio of managed properties to more than 600 condos, co-ops and rental properties across the five boroughs. As president of property management at FirstService Residential, Wolfe is responsible for driving best practices that enhance operational efficiency, increase property value for boards and owners and elevate the resident experience.
"For more than a decade, the PCCC has worked with government agencies to make real, substantial changes to local laws and policies that improve quality of life for cooperatives and condominiums across New York," said Michael Wolfe. "It is an honor and a privilege to serve as an advisory member, and I look forward to contributing to the council."
Presidents Co-op and Condo Council (PCCC)
The Presidents Co-op and Condo Council (PCCC) was founded in 2007 as a problem-solving think tank and forum for local co-op and condo board presidents and other stakeholders to communicate, share ideas and find solutions to issues affecting our communities. The PCCC regularly engages with elected officials to review legislative proposals that have an impact on local co-op and condo communities.
About FirstService Residential
As North America's largest manager of residential properties, FirstService Residential oversees more than 7,000 properties and 1.5 million residential units across 21 U.S. states and three provinces in Canada.
In New York City, FirstService Residential's management portfolio comprises of more than 500 rental, condominium, and cooperative properties with an aggregate value of more than $6 billion. This includes over than 70,000 residential units that are home to over 250,000 people in properties ranging from luxury towers and new developments to pre-war landmark buildings and apartment complexes.
With an unmatched combination of deep industry experience, local market expertise and personalized attention, FirstService Residential delivers proven solutions and exceptional service that add value, enhance lifestyles and make a difference, every day, for every resident and community it manages. FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation, a North American leader in the property services sector.
For more information, visit fsresidential/new-york.com.
Media Contact
Dana Collins, FirstService Residential | New York, 212.634.8900, Dana.Collins@fsresidential.com
SOURCE FirstService Residential | New York