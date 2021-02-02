LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As Los Angeles remains one of the top-performing real estate markets in the country, homebuyers are feeling the pressure of increasing prices and a shortage of homes for sale. As a result, many first-time homebuyers and buyers seeking more space working from home are now choosing digital home buying experiences like Prevu to unlock significant savings and convenience when they buy a home.
Prevu, a real estate technology company on a mission to save homebuyers with its industry-leading commission rebate, today announced that its Smart Buyer™ digital home buying and technology platform is now available across the Los Angeles region. Prevu's entry into Los Angeles marks the first major expansion outside of the Northeast following rapid growth in its initial markets of New York, Boston, and Philadelphia. Since launching in New York in 2017, the company has saved buyers on average $23,000 per transaction.
"With the combination of a beautiful climate, strong economy driven by high-paying technology and entertainment companies, and welcoming, inclusive culture, Los Angeles attracts modern buyers who appreciate new approaches to antiquated industries," says Thomas Kutzman co-founder and co-CEO of Prevu. "The efficiencies we've been able to create with our technology give our customers an elevated buying experience with greater online collaboration with our local expert agents."
Prevu digitizes the home buying process, allowing consumers to search for available listings, schedule tours, make offers, and more easily collaborate with their dedicated agent. The platform's experienced local agents guide homebuyers every step of the way along the most-complicated last mile of the transaction, from offer through closing. What's more, Prevu's differentiated structure eliminates most of the overhead costs associated with operating a real estate brokerage, and the platform translates these savings to buyers in the form of an industry-leading commission rebate of up to two percent of the home's purchase price.
"Consumers today are accustomed to digital experiences in their day-to-day lives—including travel, e-commerce, hospitality, groceries, and more—due to a desire for greater control and transparency when interacting with a brand," notes Chase Marsh co-founder and co-CEO of Prevu. "Homebuyers expect the same caliber of technology solution for real estate and we are seeing an accelerated adoption of Prevu's digital buying platform."
Prevu has hired experienced real estate executive and broker, Roger Zelaya, to lead its entry into the market. Mr. Zelaya has an intimate knowledge of the California housing landscape, having spent the past two decades overseeing sales and operations in both the residential real estate and mortgage industries. He is the Broker of Record for Prevu in California and will report to Messrs. Kutzman and Marsh.
"I'm excited to be joining such an innovative company and look forward to helping drive the next wave of growth for Prevu on the West coast," stated Mr. Zelaya. "The majority of homebuyers in Los Angeles are seeking ways to save when they purchase a home and Prevu's technology offering empowers homebuyers with those desired savings."
About Prevu
Prevu is a real estate technology company on a mission to empower homebuyers. The company's digital Smart Buyer™ platform offers a homebuying experience with unparalleled control, transparency and savings when purchasing a home. With Prevu, consumers can seamlessly search, offer and save up to two percent of the purchase price when they buy a home. This zero-pressure online experience delivers a smarter, more efficient way for homebuyers to transact. To learn more about the company, visit http://www.prevu.com
Media Contacts:
Prevu Communications Team
Media Contact
Prevu Communications Team, Prevu, Inc., +1 (646) 603-6868, pr@prevu.com
SOURCE Prevu, Inc.