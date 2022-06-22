New market offering advances Prevu's strategy of making home buying more affordable, transparent, and efficient in major metropolitan areas
SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prevu, a real estate technology company on a mission to empower homebuyers, today announced its digital homebuying platform is now available in the San Francisco Bay Area. With Prevu's expansion of its California operations, consumers in the Bay Area now have a modern alternative to the antiquated homebuying process. Prevu delivers a seamless digital solution to search for available listings, schedule tours, make offers and more easily collaborate with a dedicated agent – while also returning up to 2 percent of the home's purchase price back to the buyer via the company's industry-leading buyer commission rebate.
"Bay Area homebuyers today are faced with a growing affordability issue amid the confluence of rising mortgage rates and record home prices," stated Chase Marsh, Prevu's Co-Founder and Co-CEO. "Prevu solves this pain point for buyers by leveraging technology to unlock significant savings with a rebate that traditional brokers just can't afford to offer."
After tripling its revenue in 2021 and doing over $1 billion of notional real estate transactions since launching the buyer platform, Prevu seeks to modernize and digitize the way homes are purchased in the United States. Today's entrance into the San Francisco Bay Area accelerates the company's rapid market growth - already serving Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, Seattle, New York, Boston, and Philadelphia.
"Consumers have grown accustomed to having greater control via online experiences when interacting with their favorite brands, and they shouldn't be forced to give that up when purchasing a home," noted Thomas Kutzman, who serves as Co-CEO. "With Prevu, we offer the type of digital experience that homebuyers desire, giving them the tools and ability to collaborate with their dedicated agent at each step of the buying journey."
About Prevu
Prevu is a real estate technology company on a mission to empower homebuyers. The company's digital Smart Buyer™ platform offers a homebuying experience with unparalleled control, transparency and savings when purchasing a home. With Prevu, consumers can seamlessly search, offer and save up to two percent of the purchase price when they buy a home. This zero-pressure online experience delivers a smarter, more efficient way for homebuyers to transact. The company currently operates in New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, and Seattle. To learn more about the company, visit http://www.prevu.com.
Media Contacts:
Prevu Communications Team
Media Contact
Prevu Communications Team, Prevu, Inc, 1 646-603-6868, pr@prevu.com
SOURCE Prevu, Inc