SAN DIEGO, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT), operator of 46 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S. territory, today announced its results of operations for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 which ended on May 31, 2020.
Comments from Sherry S. Bahrambeygui, Chief Executive Officer:
"During the third quarter of fiscal year 2020, our Company has traversed an extraordinary arc that started with responding to unexpected challenges and quickly evolved to strengthening our business for the future.
With our top priority firmly placed on the well-being of our employees and Members, the quarter began with the rapid adaptation to remote-work without compromising effectiveness. We immediately focused on precautionary and safety measures for our front-line employees in-country and in our distribution centers internationally. Our Company then led the way in best practices in-country to strive to keep our members and the public safe. We focused on collaborating with our vendors and suppliers to protect the supply chain and maximize availability of essential goods needed by our Members. We reformed how our Leadership Team oversees and directs all aspects of the Company. We engaged in collaborative and constant communication enabling us to move immediately into a forward-looking and expedited development of our online presence and communication with our Members. As a result, we launched our Click & Go™ program, which enables online orders with curbside pick-up and minimal contact, to meet the immediate demands of our Members. As we experienced our Members' rapid adoption of this shopping channel, we accelerated our roll-out of the service throughout our Company. We ended June with 2.7% penetration of net merchandise sales. We now provide Click & Go™ contactless shopping, online visibility of inventory, online payment platforms, and the ability to sign up and renew memberships online in every one of our markets and all but one of our 46 clubs. We believe the technology, business infrastructure, processes, and platforms that support the Click & Go™ program strengthens our foundation for growth.
At the beginning of the third quarter, we carefully considered the risks of the unknown and preserved cash and suspended certain capital expenditures and discretionary spending. Within a relatively short time, we restarted multiple capital projects and proceeded with the opening on June 17, 2020 of our 46th Club in Liberia, Costa Rica which was adeptly handled by the tremendous in-country team and with the close, but remote involvement of the Leadership Team internationally. As previously announced, we also look forward to the opening of our 47th club in the second quarter of fiscal year 2021, which will be located in the metropolitan area of Bogota, Colombia.
The COVID-19 pandemic, which has been described as the "great accelerator" for the retail industry, has tested all of us on many dimensions. This is a unique time when issues related to health, social equity, economics and fundamental ways of doing business on a global scale are requiring our best efforts. I am so very proud of how our team has taken this opportunity to embrace these challenges and excel by being nimble, learning more effective practices and remaining vigilant about protecting our core values. I send you my warmest wishes for health and well-being and look forward as we all navigate this ongoing environment to emerge stronger than ever."
Third Quarter Financial Results
Total revenues for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 increased 1.4% to $799.9 million compared to $788.6 million in the third quarter of the prior year. For the third quarter of fiscal year 2020, net merchandise sales increased 1.8% to $768.4 million from $755.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2019. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations impacted net merchandise sales negatively by $19.3 million or 2.5% of net merchandise sales.
The Company had 45 clubs in operation as of May 31, 2020, compared to 42 warehouse clubs in operation as of May 31, 2019.
For the thirteen-week period ended May 31, 2020, comparable net merchandise sales decreased 3.6% compared to the same thirteen-week period a year ago. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations impacted comparable net merchandise sales negatively by $18.4 million, or 2.5% of comparable net merchandise sales.
The Company recorded operating income for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 of $24.0 million, as compared to operating income of $22.0 million in the prior year. Net income attributable to PriceSmart was $12.7 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020. Net income in the third quarter of fiscal year 2019 was $14.1 million, or $0.46 per diluted share.
The Company reports comparable net merchandise sales on a "same week" basis with 13 weeks in each quarter beginning on a Monday and ending on a Sunday. The periods are established at the beginning of the fiscal year to provide as close a match as possible to the calendar month and quarter that is used for financial reporting purposes. This approach equalizes the number of weekend days and weekdays in each period for improved sales comparison, as we experience higher merchandise club sales on the weekends. Each of the warehouse clubs used in the calculations was open for at least 13 ½ calendar months before its results for the current period were compared with its results for the prior period.
The term "currency exchange rates" refers to the currency exchange rates we use to convert net merchandise and comparable net merchandise sales for all countries where the functional currency is not the U.S. dollar into U.S. dollars. The Company calculates the effect of changes in currency exchange rates as the difference between current period activities translated using the current period's currency exchange rates, and the comparable prior year period's currency exchange rates. The disclosure of the effects of currency exchange rate fluctuations on the Company's results permits investors to understand better the Company's underlying performance.
About PriceSmart
PriceSmart, headquartered in San Diego, owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Latin America and the Caribbean, selling high quality merchandise and services at low prices to PriceSmart members. PriceSmart operates 46 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S. territory (eight in Costa Rica; seven each in Colombia and Panama; five in the Dominican Republic; four in Trinidad and Guatemala; three in Honduras; two each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and one each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica and the United States Virgin Islands). The Company is currently constructing and plans to open a warehouse club in Bogota, Colombia in the second quarter of fiscal year 2021.
This press release may contain forward-looking statements concerning the Company's anticipated future revenues and earnings, adequacy of future cash flow, proposed warehouse club openings, the Company's performance relative to competitors, the outcome of tax proceedings and related matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements containing the words "expect," "believe," "will," "may," "should," "project," "estimate," "anticipated," "scheduled," and like expressions, and the negative thereof. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially including, but not limited to: adverse changes in economic conditions in the Company's markets, natural disasters, compliance risks, volatility in currency exchange rates, competition, consumer and small business spending patterns, political instability, increased costs associated with the integration of online commerce with our traditional business, whether the Company can successfully execute strategic initiatives, breaches of security or privacy of member or business information, cost increases from product and service providers, interruption of supply chains, member or business information, cost increases from product and service providers, interruption of supply chains, COVID-19 related factors and challenges, including among others, the duration of the pandemic, the unknown long-term economic impact, the impact of government policies and restrictions that have limited access for our members, and shifts in demand away from discretionary or higher priced products to lower priced products, exposure to product liability claims and product recalls, recoverability of moneys owed to PriceSmart from governments, and other important factors discussed under the captions "Item 1A. Risk Factors" and "Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2019 filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on October 29, 2019 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended February 29, 2020 filed with the SEC on April 8, 2020. These risk factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date that they are made, and the Company does not undertake to update them, except as required by law.
PRICESMART, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
May 31,
May 31,
May 31,
May 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenues:
Net merchandise sales
$
768,368
$
755,009
$
2,418,822
$
2,322,742
Export sales
8,321
8,281
25,029
23,314
Membership income
13,525
13,132
41,364
38,717
Other revenue and income
9,717
12,134
33,392
37,845
Total revenues
799,931
788,556
2,518,607
2,422,618
Operating expenses:
Cost of goods sold:
Net merchandise sales
661,258
649,894
2,067,416
1,996,595
Export sales
7,995
7,872
24,044
22,136
Non-merchandise
3,503
4,121
12,416
13,194
Selling, general and administrative:
Warehouse club and other operations
78,431
78,231
241,826
228,161
General and administrative
24,408
24,532
77,910
76,835
Pre-opening expenses
257
1,647
1,254
1,759
Loss on disposal of assets
112
262
251
735
Total operating expenses
775,964
766,559
2,425,117
2,339,415
Operating income
23,967
21,997
93,490
83,203
Other income (expense):
Interest income
554
310
1,433
1,124
Interest expense
(2,564)
(915)
(5,116)
(2,949)
Other income (expense), net
(1,564)
159
(1,826)
(2,032)
Total other expense
(3,574)
(446)
(5,509)
(3,857)
Income before provision for income taxes and
20,393
21,551
87,981
79,346
Provision for income taxes
(7,744)
(7,478)
(29,849)
(26,721)
Loss of unconsolidated affiliates
(16)
(4)
(79)
(48)
Net income
12,633
14,069
58,053
52,577
Less: net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling
72
27
(20)
(59)
Net income attributable to PriceSmart, Inc.
$
12,705
$
14,096
$
58,033
$
52,518
Net income attributable to PriceSmart, Inc. per share
Basic
$
0.41
$
0.46
$
1.90
$
1.73
Diluted
$
0.41
$
0.46
$
1.90
$
1.73
Shares used in per share computations:
Basic
30,271
30,198
30,268
30,192
Diluted
30,275
30,205
30,273
30,202
Dividends per share
$
—
$
—
$
0.70
$
0.70
PRICESMART, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)
May 31,
2020
August 31,
(Unaudited)
2019
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
261,788
$
102,653
Short-term restricted cash
240
54
Short-term investments
40,042
17,045
Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $126 as of May 31, 2020 and $144
10,886
9,872
Merchandise inventories
268,762
331,273
Prepaid expenses and other current assets (includes $0 and $2,736 as of May 31, 2020 and
24,736
30,999
Total current assets
606,454
491,896
Long-term restricted cash
3,996
3,529
Property and equipment, net
700,388
671,151
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
121,802
—
Goodwill
45,316
46,101
Other intangibles, net
10,772
12,576
Deferred tax assets
21,178
15,474
Other non-current assets (includes $428 and $0 as of May 31, 2020 and August 31, 2019,
53,965
44,987
Investment in unconsolidated affiliates
10,618
10,697
Total Assets
$
1,574,489
$
1,296,411
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
$
70,886
$
7,540
Accounts payable
283,045
286,219
Accrued salaries and benefits
28,017
25,401
Deferred income
24,154
25,340
Income taxes payable
9,613
4,637
Other accrued expenses and other current liabilities (includes $30 and $0 as of May 31,
35,622
32,442
Operating lease liabilities, current portion
8,409
—
Dividends payable
10,719
—
Long-term debt, current portion
22,784
25,875
Total current liabilities
493,249
407,454
Deferred tax liability
1,489
2,015
Long-term portion of deferred rent
—
11,198
Long-term income taxes payable, net of current portion
4,865
5,069
Long-term operating lease liabilities
126,275
—
Long-term debt, net of current portion
117,045
63,711
Other long-term liabilities (includes $5,567 and $2,910 for the fair value of derivative
11,963
8,685
Total Liabilities
754,886
498,132
PRICESMART, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)
Stockholders' Equity:
Common stock $0.0001 par value, 45,000,000 shares authorized; 31,425,075 and
3
3
Additional paid-in capital
444,403
443,084
Tax benefit from stock-based compensation
11,486
11,486
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(168,019)
(144,339)
Retained earnings
562,408
525,804
Less: treasury stock at cost, 776,085 shares as of May 31, 2020 and 924,332 shares
(31,615)
(38,687)
Total stockholders' equity attributable to PriceSmart, Inc. stockholders
818,666
797,351
Noncontrolling interest in consolidated subsidiaries
937
928
Total stockholders' equity
819,603
798,279
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
1,574,489
$
1,296,411