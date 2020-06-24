SAN DIEGO, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) today announced that on June 17, 2020, the Company opened its newest warehouse club in Liberia, Costa Rica, bringing to 46 the total number of warehouse clubs in operation by the Company. The Liberia club is the eighth club in Costa Rica and is located in the Guanacaste province, approximately 130 miles from the nearest PriceSmart club and three hours from the capital city of San José. The Liberia club offers the Click and Go™ program, as well as other features that, over the past few months, have proven to be of increased importance to our members.
The Company today also announced that it is resuming construction of a new warehouse club on 170th Street in Bogota, Colombia. The Company expects to open what will be its 47th warehouse club in the second fiscal quarter of 2021.
Sherry S. Bahrambeygui, Chief Executive Officer, commented:
"We are especially excited to open Club Liberia in Costa Rica, which is our most environmentally responsible warehouse club to date. The club will offer our latest shopping alternatives, including our Click and Go contactless shopping, and provide at least 120 new jobs for the region. We believe the opening is a real testament to the talents and dedication of the PriceSmart team. The U.S. team and the executive leadership team planned and orchestrated the construction and opening, while the in-country team executed flawlessly, showing that we can and will adapt and grow under the most challenging of circumstances. The opening was a success, and we were also welcomed by a significant ex-pat population. We combined remote participation with live celebration without compromising any precautionary measures to protect our employees or members.
We are pleased to now announce the resumption of the construction of our third club in the Bogota metropolitan area, which will be our eighth club in Colombia and our 47th club overall. We believe that Colombia remains an excellent growth market for us, driven by its population and our ability to leverage our infrastructure across multiple locations. Our new clubs are strategically located to drive sales growth and provide greater convenience. They also provide good opportunities to leverage our technology-enabled shopping channels, improve member experience, and strengthen our presence in these markets.
The agility and dedication of our team gives me great confidence in our ability to propel our business forward – both despite and because of these unprecedented times."
About PriceSmart
PriceSmart, headquartered in San Diego, owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Latin America and the Caribbean, selling high quality merchandise and services at low prices to PriceSmart members. PriceSmart operates 46 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S. territory (eight in Costa Rica; seven each in Colombia and Panama; five in the Dominican Republic, four in Trinidad and Guatemala; three in Honduras; two each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and one each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica and the United States Virgin Islands). The Company is currently constructing and plans to open a warehouse club in Bogota, Colombia in the second quarter of fiscal year 2021.
