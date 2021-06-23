LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rain on me! Pride Palace and Campus Pride are partnering to throw a virtual pride celebration and fundraiser to finish Pride Month off strong. The event will take place from the Pride Palace Instagram on June 30, 2021, from 7 pm EST - 9 PM EST and consist of fundraising, an LGBTQ+ college panel, and multiple special CELEBRITY guests. Want to come virtually celebrate with us?! Read on...
What is Pride Palace?
Pride Palace is an LGBTQ+ apparel company that was started in 2019 and is rapidly growing. Aiming to create a community, which we call our family (how cute!), our team is determined to encourage people to embrace their pride physically! However, that is not the only reason that makes Pride Palace so awesome. Our mission to help charitable organizations (tap to learn more) and amplify the voices of people in the LGBTQ+ community makes Pride Palace the most incredible LGBTQ+ apparel company. As a company comprised of passionate members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community, Pride Place is excited to host this virtual event.
What is Campus Pride?
Celebrating its 20th anniversary year in 2021, Campus Pride is the leading national nonprofit organization dedicated to building future leaders and creating safer, more inclusive communities for LGBTQ people and allies at colleges and universities. Campus Pride believes strongly in investing in its community and shaping LGBTQ youth advocacy across the country. The organization offers various programs and resources for students and prospective students, including the Campus Pride Index, HBCU Clearinghouse, Trans Policy Clearinghouse, Lambda 10, Stop the Hate and Safe Space training, and the annual Camp Pride leadership camp. Campus Pride continues to build on its signature programming and is pumped to work with us on this new initiative to raise money for giving day.
Where will all donations go?
All proceeds from the event and fundraising push's before the event will benefit Campus Pride, which helps create a safer college environment for the LGBTQA+ community. The event is intentionally being held on the final day of giving day to help Campus Pride succeed in getting the most $10 donations to win an extra $10,000 grant. If you would like to help now, the donations are already open.
Donate here.
Event Details:
The theme of the event is "Rain on Me" like the Lady Gaga Sage because the event aims to provide education, encourage the celebration of pride, and most of all, RAISE MONEY. The event will kick off with an initial fundraising push led by a board member from Campus Pride and our moderator Sander Jennings, a great ally and the proud big brother of Jazz Jennings. After the introductions, the event will consist of a panel discussing inclusion on college campuses, guest speaker Hope Giselle talking about diversity, and some SURPRISE guest performances.
