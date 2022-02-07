FRESNO, Calif., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As businesses across the country struggle to find qualified talent, PrideStaff is pleased to announce that their Dallas Downtown office has added a PrideStaff Financial division to its operations.
A natural extension of PrideStaff's staffing and placement franchise, their PrideStaff Financial division addresses clients' unique staffing challenges related to accounting, financial and bookkeeping positions. This division is led by industry veterans with more than 40 years of specialized and professional recruiting experience.
"As the award-winning north Dallas office expands into the downtown area, we felt it made sense to add these two divisions to better serve our market's staffing needs – PrideStaff and PrideStaff Financial– to employers and job seekers throughout the city," said Victoria Burke, Owner/Strategic-Partner of the Dallas Downtown office. "We've had the infrastructure and talent within our collective team for years, so launching this new division puts us in a unique position to immediately offer an even wider range of solutions and job opportunities."
"It is important to us to provide the best experience possible to our clients; it's right there in our mission statement, 'Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most'," continued Burke. "To us, 'clients' are both the hiring managers and the job seekers that we work with. The best way for us to live our mission is by identifying top talent and companies who carry our same values. We know that this expansion into the downtown area will continue to open doors for our whole network, benefitting all parties in the employment equation."
For job seekers throughout Dallas, working with PrideStaff Financial means access to specialized recruiters and higher-level positions throughout the area, many of which won't be advertised elsewhere. Experienced accounting and finance professionals are encouraged to explore and apply to job opportunities here.
PrideStaff Financial
A division of PrideStaff, PrideStaff Financial specializes in accounting and financial staffing. The parent company was founded in the 1970s as 100 percent company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate over 85 offices in North America to serve over 5,000 clients.
PrideStaff and PrideStaff Financial's shared Mission: Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most.
