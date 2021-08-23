FRESNO, Calif., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PrideStaff, a national, franchised staffing organization, is pleased to announce the opening of a new staffing and employment agency in northeast Denver. The new office will offer a full range of staffing and employment services in a variety of professional and light industrial disciplines for employers and job seekers throughout Aurora and parts of Denver, Commerce City and Brighton.
"I'm thrilled to expand PrideStaff's presence in the Denver market," said Yancey Warnock, Owner/Strategic-Partner of the Denver Northeast office. "Combining local ownership with PrideStaff's national resources and decades-long track record of exceeding customer expectations, our team is eager to bring our brand and service offerings to businesses and individuals in the area."
"The workplace and labor force are in transition right now, and we have an unprecedented opportunity to design workforce solutions that strengthen companies and careers," continued Warnock. "We consider it a privilege to operate in an industry that creates a win-win for all parties in the employment equation: our clients, our candidates and associates, and our community."
As a national staffing services organization, PrideStaff provides outstanding service and results by removing the guesswork from staffing. The Denver Northeast office uses this approach to recruit superior light industrial, administrative and professional candidates for employers in their market.
The success of PrideStaff's approach is evident, as they consistently rank among the highest 1% of staffing firms in the industry. According to ClearlyRated, a business intelligence firm specializing in the staffing industry, PrideStaff earned a client Net Promoter® Score (NPS) as high as or higher than other well-known brands such as Amazon and Netflix. NPS is computed by subtracting a firm's detractors from its promoters.
About PrideStaff
PrideStaff operates over 80 offices in North America to serve over 5,000 clients. With over 40 years in the staffing business and headquartered in Fresno, CA, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide, commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing Diamond Award eight years in a row highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.
