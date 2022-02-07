FRESNO, Calif., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization, is pleased to announce the opening of a new staffing and employment agency in downtown Dallas. The new office will offer a full range of staffing and employment services in a variety of professional, accounting/finance and light industrial disciplines, as well as direct hire recruiting for executive, managerial and supervisory roles in PrideStaff's core areas of focus.
Led by Owner/Strategic-Partner Victoria Burke, an eight-year PrideStaff veteran who has quickly risen through the ranks within the organization, the Dallas Downtown office is the fourth PrideStaff office opened by Owners/Strategic-Partners Amy Linn and Julie Vicic. This newest location has been launched to build their internal resources, grow their team and ultimately better serve the business needs of employers and job seekers in the greater Dallas metropolitan area.
"We are very excited to expand our reach into the downtown market, and this decision felt very natural," said Burke. "We have built amazing relationships in our community over the past 20 years, and this new office will help us strengthen those relationships by extending our reach and delivering even better service to individuals and employers here."
"One of the most rewarding parts of being a PrideStaff Strategic-Partner is making connections between job seekers and businesses that wouldn't have happened otherwise," continued Burke. "Our team truly makes a difference in people's lives by making the right introductions. I can't wait to see what the future holds!"
As a national staffing services organization, PrideStaff provides outstanding service and results by removing the guesswork from staffing. The Dallas Downtown office uses this approach to recruit superior light industrial, administrative and professional candidates for employers in their market.
The success of PrideStaff's approach is evident, as they consistently rank among the highest 1% of staffing firms in the industry. According to ClearlyRated, a business intelligence firm specializing in the staffing industry, PrideStaff earned a client Net Promoter® Score (NPS) as high as or higher than other well-known brands such as Amazon and Netflix. NPS is computed by subtracting a firm's detractors from its promoters.
