FRESNO, Calif., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PrideStaff, a national, franchised staffing organization, is pleased to announce the opening of a new staffing and employment agency in St. Louis's western suburbs. The new office will offer a full range of staffing and employment services in a variety of professional and light industrial disciplines for employers and job seekers in St. Louis County.
"Having lived and worked in the area for more than 30 years, I'm thrilled to open the second PrideStaff office in the St. Louis market, strengthening our presence while bringing our brand and solutions to its western communities," said Parth Zaveri, Owner/Strategic-Partner of the St. Louis Western Suburbs office.
"The opportunity to leverage my expertise in solving business problems and connecting the right individuals with the right roles is incredibly rewarding – especially in our current economy," continued Zaveri. "By living PrideStaff's mission to 'Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most,' we create workforce solutions that make organizations more efficient and profitable, while also providing meaningful employment opportunities for talented people in the St. Louis area."
As a national staffing services organization, PrideStaff provides outstanding service and results by removing the guesswork from staffing. The St. Louis Western Suburbs office uses this approach to recruit superior light industrial and professional candidates for employers in their market.
The success of PrideStaff's approach is evident, as they consistently rank among the highest 1% of staffing firms in the industry. According to ClearlyRated, a business intelligence firm specializing in the staffing industry, PrideStaff earned a client Net Promoter® Score (NPS) as high as or higher than other well-known brands such as Amazon and Netflix. NPS is computed by subtracting a firm's detractors from its promoters.
About PrideStaff
PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate over 80 offices in North America to serve over 5,000 clients and are headquartered in Fresno, CA. With over 40 years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide, commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing Diamond Award eight years in a row highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.
