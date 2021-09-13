FRESNO, Calif., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PrideStaff, a national, franchised staffing organization, is pleased to join staffing agencies nationwide in celebrating field associates' achievements and contributions to the economy during National Staffing Employee Week, September 13 – 19, 2021.
Appreciating field associates is central to our success. We understand they are an integral part of our ongoing success. That's why we go out of our way to make PrideStaff a great place to work! We focus on what matters most to our associates, such as comprehensive benefits from day one. Field associates can earn a $100 referral bonus, become eligible for holiday pay, and receive recognition for their efforts through awards programs like Our Everyday Hero and National Temporary of the Year.
PrideStaff field associates love working with us. They enjoy the range of opportunities available and our unique approach that combines one-on-one recruiter relationships with cutting-edge technology. "PrideStaff was the only company that took the time to place me in an appropriate position so I could earn my true potential and enjoy what I did for a living," said associate Jodi C.
PrideStaff is again participating in ASA's National Staffing Employee Week as one more way to express our appreciation. This annual program, established by the American Staffing Association (ASA), recognizes the contributions of the millions of individuals employed by U.S. staffing agencies every day. During this special week, staffing firms across the nation host special events honoring their greatest asset: their temporary and contract employees.
According to the ASA, more than three million temporary and contract employees work for America's staffing companies during an average week. These individuals work in roles spanning many different industry sectors and professions, including industrial, office–clerical and administrative, professional–managerial, engineering, information technology, and scientific and healthcare. Temporary and contract employees use their skills and expertise to help employers fill vacancies, increase flexibility, hit tight deadlines, and achieve business objectives. They cite flexibility and opportunity to convert contract roles into permanent positions as their primary reasons to choose temporary work, according to ASA research.
"National Staffing Employee Week gives us a yearly opportunity to recognize the contributions temporary and contract employees make that are vital to our nation's economy," said Tammi Heaton, Co-CEO of PrideStaff. "Over the past year, our employees have risen to the occasion in a difficult time, helping essential businesses get up and running and adapting to changing work environments. Our employees are our most important asset. PrideStaff is extremely proud of the great work our field associates do, and we are equally proud to be part of an industry that benefits all parties in the employment equation."
To learn more about the staffing and recruiting industry, visit americanstaffing.net.
About PrideStaff
PrideStaff operates over 80 offices in North America to serve over 5,000 clients. With over 40 years in the staffing business and headquartered in Fresno, CA, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing Diamond Award eight years in a row highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.
For more information on our services or for staffing franchise information, click here.
Media Contact
Bri Castro, PrideStaff, 559.432.7780, bcastro@pridestaff.com
SOURCE PrideStaff