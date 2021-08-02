FRESNO, Calif., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PrideStaff, a national, franchised staffing organization, is pleased to announce that their Sacramento West office recently relocated to 2568 Industrial Boulevard, Suite 105, West Sacramento, CA 95691. The office continues to offer a full range of staffing and employment services in a variety of light industrial, warehouse, production, manufacturing, food processing, and clerical disciplines.
"PrideStaff Sacramento West has always been a trusted resource for the predominantly agricultural region we serve. We have multilingual staff and a focus on helping our employer partners and field associates to succeed," said Paul Basi, Owner/Strategic-Partner of PrideStaff Sacramento West. "We chose our new location to be more convenient for job seekers and close enough to the businesses we serve so we can quickly respond to requests such as site visits or consultations. This office will allow us to continue to provide hands-on, region-specific services with the resources of our large national staffing organization."
As a national staffing services organization, PrideStaff provides outstanding service and results by removing the guesswork from staffing. The Sacramento West office uses this approach to recruit top talent for employers in the local market.
The success of PrideStaff's approach is evident, as they consistently rank among the highest 1% of staffing firms in the industry. According to ClearlyRated, a business intelligence firm specializing in the staffing industry, PrideStaff earned a client Net Promoter® Score (NPS) as high as or higher than other well-known brands such as Amazon and Netflix. NPS is computed by subtracting a firm's detractors from its promoters.
About PrideStaff
PrideStaff operates over 80 offices in North America to serve over 5,000 clients. With over 40 years in the staffing business and headquartered in Fresno, CA, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide, commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing Diamond Award eight years in a row highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.
