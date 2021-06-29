SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Data Centers, a wholesale data center developer and operator, announces that it has completed a pre-lease of its new 9MW data center currently under construction in Santa Clara, California, to Cyxtera. With more than 60 data centers in 29 markets, Cyxtera is a global leader in the retail colocation space. Cyxtera has leased the entire facility space from Prime, advancing its colocation portfolio and global leadership. This facility will boast the very latest technologies to ensure efficiency and economics are amongst the best in the world.
"Adding a company with the global reach and resources of Cyxtera to Prime's customer list advances our mission of fostering strong partnerships in the industry," says Jeff Barber, EVP Sales and Marketing at Prime. "Prime strives to develop creative and transparent partnerships such as this, where both parties can realize not only economic benefits but also gain efficiencies via unique and flexible contract structures designed to support the specific needs of the tenant."
Prime Data Centers recently began construction on this four-story data center site located in the heart of Silicon Valley. The completed project will bring the facility to roughly 121,000 square feet.
Prime first announced plans for this turnkey facility in October of 2020.
In addition to three strategic locations across California, Prime Data Centers is in the process of expanding its global footprint with active projects across the U.S. and Europe.
For more information on Prime Data Centers, visit primedatacenters.com.
About Prime Data Centers
Prime Data Centers develops, acquires, and operates wholesale data centers for large enterprises and hyper-scalers and retail co-location providers. Through its owned properties, customer assets (sale-leaseback), or greenfield developments, Prime delivers build-to-suit, powered-shell, and turnkey solutions, in both multi-tenant and single-tenant configurations. A private firm owned by a group controlling $6 billion of assets with a 15-year tenure in technology and real estate, Prime provides customers with ownership options and dynamic leasing models defining a true corporate partnership.
Media Contact:
JSA
1.866.695.3629 ext. 11
About Cyxtera
By combining best-in-class colocation, intelligent automation, and rapid connectivity across a robust ecosystem of service providers, Cyxtera enables enterprises to scale faster, meet rising consumer expectations and gain a competitive edge.
With more than 60 data centers in 29 markets, Cyxtera is a global leader in the retail colocation space. We offer our customers not only world-class performance, security, and reliability, but also, a true partnership that includes flexible, customized solutions designed to meet their needs.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prime-data-centers-announces-pre-lease-of-9mw-silicon-valley-facility-to-cyxtera-301321275.html
SOURCE Prime Data Centers