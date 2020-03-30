EAGAN, Minn., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime), a pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) serving more than 30 million members nationally, has hired Stuart Meyerson as its new vice president of sales. Meyerson brings more than 20 years of sales leadership and strategic partnership experience to his role. He will guide execution of the company's sales vision, using his expertise to meet growth targets.
Meyerson has experience in both the health care and insurance industry. He has held sales leadership positions Transamerica Life Solutions / Autumn Life Settlements, Radiology Corporation of America, and most recently with at Healogics, Inc.
"I am pleased to have Stuart join Prime," said Cameron Olig, Prime's Senior Vice President for Commercial and Government Markets. "Stuart is a results-driven leader with in-depth knowledge and understanding of the health care industry. I'm confident he will help Prime convey its superior member experience, total drug management capabilities, and value to plans and employers during this critical and transformative time in health care."
Meyerson holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business and economics from Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Penn. He is also a certified financial planner through Queens University in Charlotte, NC.
About Prime Therapeutics
Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime) makes health care work better by helping people get the medicine they need to feel better and live well. Prime provides total drug management solutions for health plans, employers, and government programs including Medicare and Medicaid. The company processes claims and offers clinical services for people with complex medical conditions. Prime serves more than 30 million people. For more information, visit www.primetherapeutics.com or follow @Prime_PBM on Twitter.
