SAN MATEO, Calif., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeKey, one of the world's leading providers of public key infrastructure (PKI) and digital signature solutions, today announced the release of its SignServer Enterprise Cloud Edition product in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, making the service available to Azure users on a subscription pay-as-you-go basis. All SignServer Enterprise features, including code signing and time stamp authority, are available immediately and include support for Azure Key Vault, for secure storage of encryption keys. Azure Key Vault is Microsoft's hardware security module (HSM) tool for securely storing and accessing keys, passwords, or certificates.
Firmware and software running on an IoT or Industrial IoT device must be code-signed for security, which often also requires time-stamping. SignServer Cloud users can centralize these key signature services in order to leverage and grow with one platform and installation for both existing and new use cases. The solution enables users to easily harmonize enterprise security policies for digital signatures, take control over signature keys, and view who signed which codes and when. With its availability in the Azure Marketplace, Microsoft customers can now take advantage of PrimeKey's powerful and centralized code-signing solution to gain control of all their code-signing workflows.
"SignServer Cloud is designed for a high level of automation and supports a number of key digital signing use cases, including code, time-stamping documents and travel documents," said Alex Gregory, Senior Director of Cloud and Managed PKI Products and Services at PrimeKey. "Today's information security professionals and engineers must be able to update software remotely over the air and quickly license file signing. This requires digitally signed software or files to prevent unauthorized changes. We can now deliver these capabilities to Microsoft Azure customers on a subscription basis."
Sajan Parihar, Senior Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. said, "We're pleased to welcome PrimeKey to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure."
The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.
SignServer Cloud is a fully customizable instance that can be tailored to the environment and growth of an organization's service. PrimeKey provides users with all of the relevant documentation to set up their instance of SignServer Cloud on Azure, making for easy implementation in just a few clicks.
About PrimeKey
PrimeKey is one of the world's leading companies for PKI solutions. PrimeKey has developed successful solutions, such as EJBCA Enterprise, SignServer Enterprise, PKI Appliance and PrimeKey SEE. PrimeKey is a pioneer in open source security software that provides businesses and organizations around the world with the ability to implement security solutions such as e-ID, e-passports, authentication, digital signatures, unified digital identities and validation. Our products are Common Criteria and FIPS-certified. We have numerous Webtrust/ETSI and eIDAS audited installations, and our internal processes are ISO 9001, 14001, and 27001-certified.
PrimeKey has offices in Stockholm, Sweden; Aachen, Germany; San Mateo, USA; and Melbourne, Australia. Together with our global network of technology and reselling partners, we are proud to count many of the industry-leading companies and institutions within IT, telecom, banking, medical device manufacturing, industrial, public CAs, and different branches of government as our longtime customers.
