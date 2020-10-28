PrimeOne_Insurance.jpg

PrimeOne Insurance Company

 By PrimeOne Insurance Company

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeOne Insurance Company announces the appointment of Steven Nigro to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. 

"We welcome Steve Nigro to the board as a new independent director and look forward to the value his leadership will bring," said David Thorson, Chairman and President of PrimeOne.  "Steve is an accomplished financial services leader and an experienced insurance company board member.  PrimeOne will greatly benefit from his business acumen and counsel."

Mr. Nigro is a Managing Partner of TAG Financial Institutions Group, and the Vice Chairman and Lead Independent Director of Maiden Holdings, Ltd.  He brings over 25 years of insurance leadership experience. 

PrimeOne Insurance Company further named Stephen Greenfield as its Chief Underwriting Officer, reporting directly to Mr. Thorson, who stated, "Stephen is excellently suited to be our head of underwriting.  His particular expertise in product development and regulatory relations is a significant asset to the organization." 

Mr. Greenfield has been with PrimeOne Insurance Company since 2015, most recently as President of Operations.  He has over 25 years in insurance company underwriting and operational roles.

PrimeOne is an admitted insurance company making affordable and flexible commercial insurance coverage possible.  PrimeOne is currently admitted in five states and is backed by the world's finest reinsurance partners. For more information about PrimeOne Insurance Company, please visit https://www.primeoneinsurance.com/.

Media Contact:
Zabrina Thorson
Director of Marketing
PrimeOne Insurance Company
(212) 695-3439
257668@email4pr.com 
www.primeoneinsurance.com

