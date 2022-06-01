(PRNewsfoto/Primis Financial Corporation)

(PRNewsfoto/Primis Financial Corporation)

 By Primis Financial Corp.

GLEN ALLEN, Va., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Primis Bank (the "Bank"), the wholly-owned subsidiary of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FRST) ("Primis" or the "Company"), has completed its acquisition, effective May 31, 2022, of SeaTrust Mortgage Company ("SeaTrust").  With the closing of the acquisition, SeaTrust now operates as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Bank and has changed its name to Primis Mortgage Company ("Primis Mortgage").

John Owens, former President of SeaTrust, is now Chief Executive Officer of Primis Mortgage.  Margaret Kronmueller, former Chief Operating Officer of SeaTrust, remains in the same role with Primis Mortgage.

About SeaTrust Mortgage Company

SeaTrust Mortgage Company opened for business in February 2020, is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, and has offices in Wilmington, Charlotte, Greensboro, and Jacksonville, North Carolina, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa, and Jacksonville, Florida, and Franklin and Nashville, Tennessee.

About Primis Financial Corp. and Primis Bank

As of March 31, 2022, Primis had $3.22 billion in total assets, $2.39 billion in total loans and $2.69 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank provides a range of financial services to individuals and small- and medium-sized businesses through forty full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and provides services to customers through certain online and mobile applications.

Contacts:

Address:

Dennis J. Zember, Jr., President and CEO   

Primis Bank

Matthew A. Switzer, EVP and CFO

10900 Nuckols Road, Suite 325

Phone: (703) 893-7400   

Glen Allen, VA 23060





Primis Financial Corp., NASDAQ Symbol FRST



Website: www.primisbank.com



Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/primis-announces-completion-of-acquisition-of-seatrust-mortgage-company-301558475.html

SOURCE Primis Financial Corp.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.