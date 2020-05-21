SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises will be the first US Carnival Corporation brand to integrate with CVC Corp, the largest travel group in Latin America beginning in May This development was designed by Discover Cruises, which is part of Discover the World, which provides sales and marketing support for Princess Cruises in Brazil, Argentina, Hungary, Paraguay, South Africa, Uruguay and West Balkans.
This new agreement allows agents and customers in the entire Latin American region access to all of Princess inventory. It includes 18 ships with more than 170 itineraries around the world, pricing in Brazilian Reais, and an installment program. Agents and customers will have 24/7 access to CVC Corp.
Destinations as Europe, Caribbean, Alaska and South America are very well demanded by the Brazilian market. Princess Cruises deployment will increase the options of dreamed voyages CVC Corp is continuously offering to its customers.
"We are so excited about the new partnership with CVC Corp, which allows travel agents and our customers to see the rich, real time content we will be able to share with them," said Trey Hickey, Senior Vice President International of Princess Cruises. "With over 5,000 unique point of sale locations, this end-to-end connection will represent the single largest integrated network of travel agents anywhere in the non-English speaking world for Princess Cruises. The CVC Corp integration is the first of many more steps planned to improve our share, not just in Brazil, but across the entire LATAM region. We truly believe LATAM will become Princess Cruises largest fly cruise source market in the world."
Headquartered in Brazil, CVC Corp is comprised of seven different companies: CVC (the leader in the vacation and leisure travel segment), Sumarino Viagens (online leisure and business travel agency), Rextur Advance (corporate travel in the B2B segment), Trend (corporate and leisure travel distributed through independent agencies), Experimento Intercambio Cultural (courses and cultural exchange programs abroad) Esferatur (corporate travel in the B2B segment) and Visual Turismo (leisure travel focusing on ecotourism, honeymoon travel, resorts and charming and luxury accommodations. In 2009 CVC Corp acquired two of the most important travel companies in Argentina, the BIBAM Group and Ola Turismo. Last year, they acquire another company in Argentina, the Almundo Group.
