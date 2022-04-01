NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...FAST MOVING SHOWERS PRODUCING LOCALLY STRONG WINDS AND SMALL HAIL... Scattered showers will continue to move across the area into early this evening. Some of this activity will be accompanied by brief wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph and small hail. This activity is expected to quickly diminish this evening.