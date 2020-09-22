DUNBRIDGE, Ohio, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Principle Business Enterprises, Inc. (PBE) today announced the promotion of Tricia Bell to General Counsel and Vice President, Strategic Risk Management. As a member of the Company's Senior Leadership Team, she will lead PBE's legal and risk management efforts with a focus on risk mitigation and strategic direction relative to business and operational compliance.
"Tricia has significantly expanded our capabilities as in-house counsel, all the while embodying our core values of putting our people and customers first. This promotion reflects a role that she has embraced for a while, helping identify corporate vulnerability and providing options and strategies for reducing or eliminating that risk," commented Andrew Stocking, PBE's President and COO. "Tricia is another example of our focus on expanding our ability to grow by adding strong leaders to our team who are technical masters and truly care about the success of our Associates and the dignity of our customers." This position follows other recent additions to the Company's Senior Leadership Team to strengthen manufacturing operations and commitment to innovation.
Tricia has been a leader of PBE's "Risk Aversion Team" which is accountable for the safety of all onsite and offsite Associates during the COVID-19 pandemic. Her contribution to this team has kept the Company informed on health policies, Associate benefit options, and tax strategies that have allowed PBE to continue manufacturing as an essential business, as well as keep Associates safe and employed.
Tricia has practiced law for over 15 years with experience ranging from law firms to government. Prior to joining PBE, she served as in-house legal counsel for Konecranes, Inc., a global overhead crane and material handling manufacturing and service company, where she advised on tax, legal, compliance and regulatory issues for the Company's operations in North and South America, Canada, and Mexico. Tricia has also held several positions in private practice and with the State of Ohio. She received an undergraduate degree from The Ohio State University and her Juris Doctorate from Capital University.
ABOUT PRINCIPLE BUSINESS ENTERPRISES
Principle Business Enterprises (PBE), Inc. manufactures high-performance absorbent products and footwear safety solutions with applications in healthcare, industrial processing, and at-home use. PBE is a family-owned small business with two locations in Northwest Ohio. Founded in 1961, PBE has maintained a mission to be a principle-centered business that uplifts the lives of those it serves through developing an exceptional workplace environment for its Associates, and innovating products that improve the quality of life for its Customers.
Contact: Kristopher Keating, 1-800-467-3224