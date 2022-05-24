SOC 2 Type 2 certification validates the embedded iPaaS provider's high standards for security and compliance
SIOUX FALLS, S.D., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prismatic, a leading provider of embedded iPaaS for B2B software companies, announced today that it has achieved SOC 2 Type 2 certification.
A Service Organization Controls (SOC) report is prepared by an independent auditor and is based on the Trust Service Principles and Criteria framework developed jointly by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants (CICA).
"SaaS teams choose to build their product integrations on the Prismatic platform in part because it takes significant investment and expertise to establish good security for integrations," said Justin Hipple, Prismatic CTO and Cofounder. "We meet the highest standards of security and compliance for our customers' integrations so they don't have to undertake that investment in-house."
As part of Prismatic's SOC 2 Type 1 certification, an independent auditor verified that Prismatic follows internal controls related to compliance and operations, including how sensitive data is stored, handled, and transmitted.
Following its certification for SOC 2 Type 1, Prismatic continued the process to become Type 2 certified. This additional certification is awarded to companies that meet stringent requirements related to the security, availability, and processing integrity of the systems the company uses to process users' data and the confidentiality and privacy of the data processed by these systems. SOC 2 Type 2 certification confirms the design, effectiveness, and implementation of those controls during the certification review period.
"As B2B SaaS companies, our customers know how vital security is for their customers. When it comes to handling sensitive data and connecting to numerous external systems, we take our customers' security requirements seriously," said Michael Zuercher, Prismatic CEO and Cofounder. "This further validation of Prismatic's security controls is another reason companies can be confident in our platform and its ability to securely support their business-critical integration needs."
Prismatic will maintain its SOC 2 Type 2 certification through yearly audits.
About Prismatic
Prismatic is the integration platform for B2B software companies. It's the quickest way to build integrations to the other apps your customers use and to add a native integration marketplace to your product. A complete embedded iPaaS solution that empowers your whole organization, Prismatic encompasses an intuitive integration designer, embedded integration marketplace, integration deployment and support, and a purpose-built cloud infrastructure. Prismatic was built in a way developers love and provides the tools to make it perfectly fit the way you build software. Learn more at prismatic.io.
