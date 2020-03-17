MANCHESTER, N.H., March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pristine Surgical LLC, makers of the first fully-integrated, single-use visualization platform for rigid endoscopic surgical and diagnostic procedures, announced today that it completed its third round of investment capital raising. The capital round, totaling $18 million, funds the completion of the company's high-volume manufacturing capability, product launch and roadmap expansion.
"We are grateful for the support of our new and existing investors who are eagerly anticipating the launch of our single-use platform," said Bryan Lord, Pristine's chief executive officer. "We will give hospitals and surgery centers the full confidence that their arthroscopic and laparoscopic procedures are performed with high-performance digital scopes, delivered in 100% sterile single-use kits, and at a reduced cost."
Pristine Surgical has developed a first-of-its-kind, single-use visualization platform for surgical and diagnostic rigid endoscopic procedures by combining state-of-the-art, high-definition digital imaging with advanced LED lighting, artificial intelligence and cloud-based software. Its single-use arthroscopes and laparoscopes are delivered in a 100% sterile kit, and together with its cloud-based workflow reduction software, promises to reduce cost, reduce risk and increase efficiency for over 23 million procedures per year.
Headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire in the greater Boston medical device cluster, Pristine is led by an experienced management team, a seven-person board of directors and a ten-person medical advisory board.
