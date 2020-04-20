ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Private equity firm Sorfam Capital announced today the acquisition of the iconic American boatbuilding company, Century Boats, in mid-March for an undisclosed amount. Sorfam Capital acquired the Century Boats' parent company, All Craft Marine, and will continue operations at its headquarters in Zephyrhills, located just north of Tampa. Sorfam Capital and All Craft Marine were both represented by Anchors Aweigh Capital, a boutique investment banking and consulting firm focused exclusively on the Maritime industry.
Century Boats will now be led by President and CEO Lloyd R. "Skip" Sorenson, who is also Sorfam Capital's Managing Partner and a fourth-generation shipbuilder who has been involved in a multitude of merger and acquisition transactions throughout his award-winning career. Founded in 1926, Century Boats is one of the oldest boat businesses in the United States. With over 10,000 vessels produced in its 95-year history, the brand is known for high-quality, off-shore fishing and in-shore family cruising boats.
"I'm thrilled to be a part of such an esteemed company with such an impressive heritage as Century Boats," said Sorenson, whose private equity firm acquires and assists companies in the maritime, aerospace, industrial, technology and service businesses. "With an infusion of capital, our existing dealer's sales efforts, and a new leadership team, we intend to grow the business by implementing market-moving marketing initiatives, introducing new and refreshed products, expanding our dealership network to new regions, and providing best-in-class customer service," continued Sorenson.
"We really felt the combination of Sorfam's expertise in the marine industry coupled with Century's Brand was a potent, winning combination, just what was needed to inject new momentum into the business and dealer network," commented Mike Moran, Managing Director, Anchors Aweigh Capital.
Bryan Lucius, former President of Century Boats who has transitioned to Senior Vice President of Sales and Dealer Relationships, said, "We've been working with Anchors Aweigh for 18 months, their ideas and support have been instrumental in building backlog and positioning us for this next growth phase, we couldn't be more excited." Bryan will work alongside Sorenson on the company's strategies and sales initiatives moving forward. His family remains part of the ownership group.
ABOUT CENTURY BOATS
Century Boats have been building boats for more than 94 years with the best quality, attention to the smallest details, and best in class dealer and customer service. Fishability, Luxury and Reliability are the hallmarks of every Century boat - truly luxurious, yet fishing machines for the hardcore enthusiast, and fun friendly boats for the family.
ABOUT SORFAM CAPITAL
Sorfam Capital is a lower-middle market investment firm interested in assisting or acquiring companies ranging from $1-$100million in various industries including Maritime, Aerospace, Industrial, Technology, and Service businesses. They also offer consulting assistance and interim management support for those industries.
ABOUT ANCHORS AWEIGH CAPITAL
Anchors Aweigh Capital (AAC) has positioned itself as the maritime industry's leading exclusive investment bank, led by the firm's Founder Lloyd R. "Skip" Sorenson, a fourth-generation shipbuilder and has been involved in a multitude of M&A transactions. The firm facilitates the buying and selling of maritime-related businesses, as well as provides value-enhancing consulting and advisory services to the maritime industry. They have also raised both debt and equity from strategic partners, private equity firms and high net-worth individuals.
