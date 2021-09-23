SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PrizeLogic, the largest independent incentivized engagement company whose clients include PepsiCo, Molson Coors, Lowe's and Samsung, announced today the appointment of Matt Botti as the company's Chief Technology Officer. In this role, Matt will focus on Culture, Technology and Organization of PrizeLogic's IT, Engineering, Data and Solutions.
"Matt is a tremendous leader with a proven track record for delivering results, developing relationships, technical acumen, and building and coaching world-class teams," said Ryan LaMirand, CEO of PrizeLogic. "His experience in leading multiple global engineering and product teams will be critical to our evolution and continued growth. We're thrilled to have him on board."
Prior to PrizeLogic, Matt was Senior Director of Engineering at Acxiom. As Senior Director at Acxiom, Matt established Acxiom's fraud solutions, introduced big data technologies to data product builds, expanded data hygiene solutions, solidified the safe haven environment, and most recently led the transformation of Acxiom's first party identity platform in the MarTech ecosystem.
"I'm excited to join the PrizeLogic family and be part of an incredibly talented team that continues to lead in technology, with privacy and security at the forefront, for incentivized engagements. It is a tremendous opportunity to be part of expanding the Engage platform and its capabilities in Engagement Marketing and as a Customer Data Platform (CDP)," said Matt Botti, CTO. "Brands more than ever need to establish direct to consumer engagement and PrizeLogic, through its Engage Platform, is ideally positioned to help. First party data is a valuable asset for brands to reach customers or prospects in a timely manner."
Matt has a bachelor's degree in Political Science from UA Little Rock and resides in Bryant, Arkansas with his wife and two children.
About PrizeLogic
Founded in 2008, PrizeLogic is the largest independent digital engagement company and a trusted partner to both Fortune 500 brands and leading agencies. The company's solutions combine incentives, experience, and insight to influence behavior more effectively across the customer journey. The PrizeLogic Engage Platform powers loyalty, promotions, and rebate programs for brands such as Molson Coors, PepsiCo, Samsung, T-Mobile, Lowe's, and Capital One. For more information, please visit https://prizelogic.com.
