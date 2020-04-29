NAPLES, Florida, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro Music Rights has launched a fully automated and transparent standardized music licensing dashboard and reporting system. The company has also lowered the monthly music licensing fee to just $50 USD per month per location/service plus music usage fees.
Now, by answering a few simple questions, businesses can sign up at promusicrights.com/register-musicuser to quickly have a music license with fully transparent pricing and access to the Music License Reporting Dashboard.
Pro Music Rights will also launch its updated Rights Holder Dashboard for clients later this month that will have added features such as advanced in-depth analytics, automated statement generation, and automated payouts.
"I am very excited that Pro Music Rights has been able to rapidly launch the Automated Licensing Systems to issue Pro Music Rights licenses to 2,500+ music users that have requested Pro Music Rights licenses within the past 30 days alone. I am even more excited to announce to rights holder clients that Pro Music Rights has successfully issued multiple licenses with the Pro Music Rights $0.01 usage rate model. Pro Music Rights expects to start reporting and remitting payments to rights holder clients with the launch of the updated Pro Music Rights Rights Holder Dashboard. Furthermore, we have been happy to welcome over 850+ new members to the Pro Music Rights music licensing sales team who have been hired since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak and are currently undergoing remote job training," said Jake P. Noch, chief executive officer and founder of Pro Music Rights.
About Pro Music Rights
Pro Music Rights is a public performance rights organization that ensures members can earn a living by licensing public performances of their songs, collecting license fees, and distributing royalties to its members. One hundred percent of Pro Music Rights' collected license usage fees goes directly to songwriters, composers, and music publishers as royalties.
