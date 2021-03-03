THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shawn M. Galloway, President and COO of ProAct Safety, a recognized pioneer of safety excellence strategies, will kick off the 2021 Indiana Safety and Health Conference on 3 March 2021 at 8:15am EST.
Shaping the Future of Safety Excellence
For excellence in any operational category to be recognized, it is imperative employees make decisions and behave in alignment with the intended strategic direction. Safety is not a standalone strategy within a business; it must be an integral part of the overall operational plan. How clear is your strategic direction and how well can employees easily see the role safety plays within it?
"The past 12 months have been challenging for everyone and has really driven home how important it is for employers to prioritize safety and make that safety strategy clear for their employees. We are excited to have Shawn share his insights and expertise to provide employers with practical advice on how they can better make that happen," says Kerri Begley, vice president of business education for the Indiana Chamber of Commerce.
ABOUT SHAWN M. GALLOWAY
Shawn Galloway is the President of the global consultancy, ProAct Safety, and coauthor of several bestselling books including STEPS to Safety Culture Excellence and Forecasting Tomorrow: The Future of Safety Excellence and one of the best keynote speakers in the industry. His latest book, Inside Strategy: Value Creation from within Your Organization, was published earlier this year. He is a columnist for several magazines and one of the most prolific contributors in the safety industry, authoring over 600 podcasts, 200 articles and 100 videos. Shawn's consulting clients include most of the best safety-performing organizations within every major industry. He has received awards for his significant contributions from the American Society of Safety Engineers Council on Practices & Standards, listed in National Safety Council's Top 40 Rising Stars, EHS Today Magazine's 50 People Who Most Influenced EHS and ISHN Magazine's POWER 101 – Leaders of the EHS World. Read more about him and his work at http://www.ShawnGalloway.com.
ABOUT PROACT SAFETY
ProAct Safety is a global safety excellence consultancy. The company has completed more than 2,000 successful safety strategy, leadership, culture and behavior-based safety projects in nearly every major industry worldwide. Learn more at http://www.ProActSafety.com.
