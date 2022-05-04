Accomplished Operations & Business Development Executive to Spearhead Organizational Evolution & Growth of PROCAS Cloud-Based Project Accounting Software
COLUMBIA, Md., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PROCAS, providers of project accounting software delivering DCAA compliance for government contractors, today announced the appointment of Joe Jezior as COO effective 3/16/22. With a focus on delivering process efficiencies and process automation - the true promise of the Cloud - PROCAS looks to Jezior to accelerate their next stage of customer delivery and service.
PROCAS is a premiere government contract accounting solution delivering DCAA compliance. A true cloud system, it delivers easy integrations and process automations while requiring minimal consulting and training thanks to the Intelligent Financial Architecture. In fact, PROCAS is easy to learn and maintain while requiring significantly less consulting.
Though many companies have "ported" on premise systems to the cloud, this can limit use of new technology; PROCAS is able to offer a viable alternative that automates typical processes and easily integrates with other systems. Bringing Joe Jezior's wealth of experience into the management team highlights the continued evolution of PROCAS, to help take the company in a new, exciting direction.
"Upon reviewing PROCAS, I discovered null an amazing financial architecture - one that provides simplified maintenance of organizational reporting and indirect cost pools. Recognizing the technology shift in the market combined with the Intelligent Financial Architecture within PROCAS, made me realize that PROCAS was the right move - and the right place for me." said Jezior.
Jezior has spent 32 years working with Deltek as Vice President of Professional Services & Training, and as a Deltek partner and consultant. At Deltek, he directly managed consulting services and training for multiple product lines and training facilities. Importantly, he led the design and development of the initial Costpoint implementation methodology. Prior to joining PROCAS, Jezior spent three years as an independent consultant managing Costpoint implementations.
PROCAS offers best in class audit controls, automated processes, a modern API and a truly intelligent financial architecture in order to deliver the optimum in project accounting software to government contractors.
"We have always been proud that PROCAS is a privately held, veteran owned business – making it singular among its competition. We are also proud of our reputation in delivering DCAA compliance and valuable services to organizations of all sizes" said Jim Wesloh, Founder and President, PROCAS. "Having someone with Joe's experience and knowledge of the industry on board cements our trajectory to continue to expand while delivering a solution built specifically to simplify compliance and help our valued clients grow their business."
The staff at PROCAS are trained specifically to work with government contractors. It's among them that Jezior will find a new home at PROCAS where, together, they will continue to push the limits of the Cloud in the accounting software for government contractors' space.
About PROCAS
Founded in 1997, PROCAS was started with the idea of efficiently aligning the way project accounting software functions to support DCAA compliance with the way people actually work. To learn more visit http://www.procas.com.
