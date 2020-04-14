SAN DIEGO, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading heavy-duty truck and commercial vehicle dealer management system (DMS) and solutions provider, Procede Software, has announced the promotion of Eric Fortin to Vice President of Product. An experienced leader with in-depth industry knowledge, Fortin takes over responsibility for Procede Software's product vision and strategy, while ensuring that the company continues to meet the needs of its customers through product innovation and technology leadership.
"Eric is a natural problem solver with a proven track record at our company and in our industry," said Larry Kettler, CEO of Procede Software. "We congratulate Eric on this well-deserved promotion and look forward to what he and his team's commitment to our customers will deliver."
In his new role, Fortin will be responsible for the planning, implementation, and management of Procede Software's overall product vision and roadmap. Building on Procede Software's award-winning enterprise software solution, Excede Dealer Management System (DMS), he will ensure continued excellence throughout all stages of the product design, development, and management process, while continuing to deliver products that satisfy the needs of the company's dealership customers and industry in general.
"I am honored and thrilled to embrace this opportunity as Procede Software revolutionizes the commercial vehicle industry," said Eric Fortin, Vice President of Product. "By evolving a customer-centric design philosophy, that is based on continuous engagement throughout all phases of design, our continued commitment is to deliver maximum-impact business solutions that not only provide high value, but address real pain points as dealership operations continue to transform."
Several customers have commented on Procede Software's continued focus on product innovation, including Campbell Supply Co., a commercial vehicle dealer with locations in New Jersey and New York, who has been using Excede for over 15 years.
"Procede Software's strength in their products, investment in their core product, number of integrations, and value-added partners are unmatched," said John Craft, CFO at Campbell Supply Co. "They're always the first in developing well-rounded, robust solutions that hit home runs day in and day out, constantly making things happen for all their customers."
The company says that by continuing to conduct thorough market analyses and product positioning strategies, it is poised to continue to meet the needs of both the truck market and ancillary markets. And, as Procede Software scales their business, the company says they will continue to engage with customers, prospects and other industry professionals to enhance their product offering.
