ATLANTA, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ProcessMiner, an artificial intelligence platform for manufacturing, and Industrial IoT Solutions, an information technology integrator and solutions distributor focused on delivering proven IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) technology in Brazil, today announced a partnership to deliver ProcessMiner's real-time AI-powered decision automation platform to manufacturing industries across Latin America.
Together, ProcessMiner and I-Iot Solutions will work symbiotically to help manufacturers looking to transform their operations using a fully automated data-driven approach to achieve Industry 4.0 and SMART Factory objectives, including autonomous manufacturing for business operations.
"We are excited to be working with the I-Iot Solutions team to implement the ProcessMiner AI platform into the Latin American market," said Karim Pourak, ProcessMiner CEO. "As we look to expand and provide the best service to our clients in the region, we found I-Iot Solutions was the best fit to our needs, and their team aligned to our long-term objectives."
Organizations in Latin America have increasingly been working toward digital transformation and Industry 4.0. This partnership will help transform manufacturing industries by improving factory floor processes and delivering autonomous, continuous quality improvements to increase efficiency across manufacturing operations.
"We are very excited about the partnership with ProcessMiner because companies in Brazil and Latin América are looking to adopt artificial intelligence solutions to improve their businesses and to be able to compete globally; in partnership with ProcessMiner, we will help them to achieve this goal," highlights Hélio Samora, CEO of Industrial IoT Solutions. "When we evaluated AI platforms, we were immediately impressed with the leadership team at ProcessMiner. Their deep domain knowledge, technical expertise, and client-centric approach to managing customers really stood out," continued Samora.
With over 30 years of experience providing technology solutions in Latin America, the company's team has contributed significantly to the implementation of successful IoT and AI strategies for its customers.
"We have a strong network of partners and offer state-of-the-art solutions from a select list of suppliers, including now ProcessMiner and its unique Artificial Intelligence platform," concludes Samora.
ProcessMiner has dedicated Spanish and Portuguese resources on its website.
About ProcessMiner: Founded in 2014, the ProcessMiner™ platform predicts problems in real-time using AI within the manufacturing process. The platform is being rapidly adopted by the Tissue and Packaging industries, inclusive of manufacturers in the Pulp, Paper and Plastics industries and pilot projects are underway with water treatment and energy sectors of manufacturing. For more information, visit http://www.processminer.com.
About Industrial IoT Solutions: Industrial IoT Solutions is an information technology solutions distributor focused on delivering proven IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) and Artificial Intelligence solutions in Latin America. The company's objective is to distribute solutions for manufacturing, process industries, mining, and oil & gas companies. With over 30 years of success history, the company team works closely with customers to implement innovative Industry 4.0 solutions and deliver the expected ROI. For more information, visit https://i-iotsolutions.com.
