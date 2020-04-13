CARPINTERIA, Calif., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Procore Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of construction management software, today announced the appointment of Nanci Caldwell, Marcus Ryu, Graham Smith, and Elisa Steele to its board of directors.
- Nanci Caldwell served as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of PeopleSoft, Inc. until its acquisition by Oracle Corporation. Prior to PeopleSoft, she spent 19 years with Hewlett-Packard Company, where she held a number of senior management positions. Caldwell currently serves as a member of the board of directors of Equinix, Inc. (EQIX), CIBC (CM), Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS), and Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (DFIN).
- Marcus Ryu is co-founder and Chairman of the board of directors, and formerly President and Chief Executive Officer, of Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE). Prior to Guidewire, he served as Vice President of Strategy of Ariba, Inc., and as a consultant at McKinsey & Company. In addition to Guidewire, Ryu currently serves as a member of the board of directors of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD).
- Graham Smith most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Salesforce, Inc. Prior to Salesforce, he was Chief Financial Officer of Advent Software, Inc. Smith currently serves as Chairman of the board of directors of Splunk Inc. (SPLK) and as a member of the board of directors of Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) and BlackLine, Inc. (BL).
- Elisa Steele most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of Namely, Inc., and is a member of the board of directors. Prior to Namely, she served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Jive Software, Inc., and in various executive positions at Microsoft, Skype Inc., and Yahoo! Inc. Steele currently serves as Chairwoman of the board of directors of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD) and as a member of the board of directors of Splunk Inc. (SPLK).
"I'm thrilled to welcome Nanci, Marcus, Graham, and Elisa to Procore's board. They each bring a wealth of experience in leadership roles at some of the most well-known and respected technology companies in the world," said Tooey Courtemanche, Procore CEO. "Their deep SaaS expertise and unique perspectives will be invaluable as we continue to execute on our strategic priorities and our mission of connecting everyone in construction on a global platform. I look forward to their contributions to Procore."
"On behalf of Nanci, Marcus, Elisa, and myself, it's an honor to join Procore's board and to contribute to the company's continued success," said Graham Smith, Procore's lead independent director. "Procore is transforming one of the world's oldest, largest, and least-digitized industries – which represented approximately 13% of global GDP and employed 7% of the global workforce in 2017 – and alongside the construction industry is working to further that transformation. Procore's accomplished board is focused on ensuring that the company is well-positioned to execute on the exciting opportunity ahead for the company's customers, partners, employees, and the entire construction industry."
About Procore
Procore is a leading provider of construction management software. Our platform connects every project stakeholder to solutions we've built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore's App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with our platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices around the globe. Learn more at procore.com.
