WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Production Solutions, a Moore company, announced today the promotions of Denise Moxam to vice president of Human Resources and Engagement, Leigh Janis to vice president of Sales and Client Experience, Mark Nichols to vice president of Information Technology and Paul Cornetta to vice president of Production. These promotions enable the company to further focus on strategy, the business community and continued growth within the nonprofit sector.
"These four positions were created out of the current and future need to infuse more speed in decision-making and strategic planning," said Ben Harris, president of Production Solutions. "The transition into the new roles will be formalized in a way which ensures employees, clients, suppliers and the industry we serve are fully supported along the way as we continue to grow and expand to meet the needs of our clients."
As the vice president of Human Resources and Engagement, Denise Moxam will lead the company in human resources best practices and objectives to provide an employee-oriented, high-performance culture to meet Product Solutions' goals and to create an environment of engagement and collaboration. Prior to assuming this role, Moxam served as the director of Human Resources and Engagement at Production Resources, actively serving the needs of all staff to align with the leading and learning culture to grow the organization and inspire colleagues to the highest standards.
"Having a strong, solid foundation for employee support and growth at all levels is a valuable attribute which starts at the top," said Moxam. "I am excited to be a part of the continued growth and support of our staff."
As the vice president of Sales and Client Experience, Leigh Janis will be responsible for managing the performance-driven sales culture oriented around an impeccable client experience. For the past two years, Janis served as the director of Sales and Brand Strategy at Production Solutions and was awarded the 2020 Marketing EDGE Rising Star Award.
"I look forward to continuing to grow and support our talented staff, our amazing partners and our incredible clients as we work together to inspire more people to give," said Janis. "My goal is to continue Production Solutions' long tradition of exceeding customer experience expectations, expand existing client program revenue, launch new vertical markets and help guide the company's business transformation."
Mark Nichols, the vice president of Information Technology, will set the vision and strategy for technology in a way which is aligned to both the business goals and direction. He will identify emerging information technologies to be analyzed, assimilated and integrated within the organization. Prior to this role, Nichols prioritized initiatives to ensure Production Solutions' technology arm remained secure and efficient while serving as the director of Information Technology.
"One of the biggest take-aways I have experienced in my growth has been 'be comfortable with being uncomfortable.' Some of the most rewarding experiences have been taking risks which challenge everyone's mindset on the team," said Nichols. "I am extremely honored to serve in this role and look forward to inspiring new ways of experiencing technology."
A seasoned and balanced leader when it comes to guiding teams and large-scale operational initiatives, Paul Cornetta brings an incredible depth of knowledge to his role as vice president of Production. Cornetta has worked in various roles in printing, production, manufacturing, mailing, customer service, staff management and operations. Cornetta will be globally responsible for driving the Production Department towards achieving long-term and annual performance objectives in a way which is true to the vision, purpose and leadership values.
"I have a strong belief in the vision of inspiring more people to give. Production Solutions has created a culture over the past five years that has far surpassed everyone's expectations," said Cornetta. "I look forward to partnering with the Executive Leaders along with other department heads to inspire our staff, our clients and our company, now and into the future."
About Production Solutions
Production Solutions has proudly served the nonprofit community for over 30 years, using their business expertise and acuity in direct mail program management to help their clients flourish. Beyond production management, the company engages with other Moore best-in-class suite of services to maximize the potential of their client's programs, including channel-specific specialties in direct mail, digital marketing, direct response television, public relations, caging and donation processing, video production and more.
About Moore
Moore is a leading constituent experience management (CXM) company focused on the integration of the donor experience across all platforms, channels and devices. With over 3,500 employees in 40 locations across the country, the company provides strategy, creative, production, media, data and analytic services powered by an ongoing investment in next-generation artificial intelligence and machine learning to nonprofit, political and association clients. Moore is a recognized key contributor in strengthening these sectors.
