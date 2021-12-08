MT. LAUREL, N.J., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Productive Plastics, a leading heavy gauge plastic thermoforming contract manufacturer located in Mt Laurel NJ, announces a change in leadership as Evan Gilham is named President while Hal Gilham moves from President to CEO. The smooth and incremental transfer of leadership and ownership began in September. The company is rooted in family tradition as Evan becomes the third generation of the Gilham family to lead the company.
Also, Hal Gilham was named Thermoformer of the Year for 2021 by the Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE) Thermoforming Division. The honor was presented at the SPE's Thermoforming Awards Dinner held in Grand Rapids, Michigan in conjunction with the 28th SPE Thermoforming Conference in September 2021.
About the leadership change, new Productive Plastics President Evan Gilham comments, "During this transition, we are focused on maintaining trusted partnerships with our customers." Evan adds, "We are committed to a future of continued innovation and expanded manufacturing services."
Headquartered in Mt. Laurel, NJ and established in 1955, Productive Plastics offers thermoformed plastic components through vacuum forming and pressure thermoforming. Productive Plastics is a leading contract manufacturer of heavy gauge thermoformed parts for medical equipment, transportation, kiosk, industrial, unmanned vehicles, and plastic enclosure markets. For more information, please visit https://www.productiveplastics.com or call 856-778-4300.
John Zerillo, Productive Plastics, Inc., 856-778-4300, respond@productiveplastics.com
