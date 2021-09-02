BERLIN, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Productsup, the leading commerce data integration company, today announced that CEO and Co-Founder Johannis Hatt will be moving into an advisory role as the company promotes Chief Revenue Officer and industry veteran Vincent Peters to Chief Executive Officer. The change will be effective October 1st.
Productsup was founded in 2010 and grew with exceptionally high capital efficiency, built partnerships with key players in the retail tech space, such as SAP, Salesforce, Sitecore, Facebook, and Pinterest, and also received numerous awards and recognition from analysts. Gartner named Productsup a Cool Vendor in Digital Commerce in 2020 and Forrester mentioned the company as a key player in content syndication in one of its 2020 market reports. Productsup enables over 900 global brands, retailers, and service providers, including stars of the Fortune 500, to reach more customers and maximize sales.
"I'm extremely proud of what we've accomplished over the last 11 years. We've grown considerably, secured funding, and built an impressive customer list. In the last year alone, we've established an amazing executive leadership team to help articulate the company's strategy. I am confident that Vincent, with his impressive experience leading and scaling top software companies, will lead Productsup into a new phase of accelerated growth," said Hatt.
Before joining Productsup as Chief Sales Officer in August 2020, Vincent Peters was Vice President, Global Head of Sales OEM and Strategic Partners at TIBCO. After starting his career at Oracle as its then youngest-ever account executive, he spent more than 30 years in various sales and leadership roles at fast-growing software companies, such as Siebel Systems, Cramer Systems, Intralinks, and Qlik. Peters was promoted to Chief Revenue Officer in January 2021.
"I am eager to begin my tenure as CEO of Productsup," said Peters. "Together with the team, Johannis has built a company with a solid foundation and impressive growth. I'd like to thank him for his dedication and continued support. I am excited to continue driving this growth, working with the executive leadership team to produce more exceptional results for our customers, our partners, and their customers."
Productsup was founded by Johannis Hatt, Kai Seefeldt, and Marcel Hollerbach, who remain shareholders. Hollerbach and Seefeldt will continue to play an active role in the company, as Chief Innovation Officer and Chief Hacker, respectively, while Hatt will become a member of the advisory board.
The Productsup executive leadership team includes seasoned executives with decades of experience at major enterprise software firms such as Google, IBM, Informatica, HP, Salesforce, Siebel, Oracle, Qlik and TIBCO. Chief Executive Officer Vincent Peters will be supported by Chief Marketing Officer Lisette Huyskamp, Chief Innovation Officer and Co-Founder Marcel Hollerbach, Chief Hacker and Co-Founder Kai Seefeldt, Chief Product Officer Thomas Kasemir, Chief Operating Officer Stefan Sonntag, and Chief Technology Officer Boris Penck.
