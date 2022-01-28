NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Professional Photographers of America (PPA) held the Grand Imaging Awards ceremony last week at Imaging USA, the largest annual conference and expo for professional photographers. The winner of the 2022 Grand Imaging Award went to Kimberly Smith, M.Photog.M.Artist.Cr., CPP, for her image "Grace" in the Child Portrait category. Smith's photograph was selected from over 5,000 entries by a jury of 36 professional photographers. The entire show is available to stream here.
The Grand Imaging Awards encourage photographers to improve their craft and creative process by entering and receiving feedback through competition. This year, Smith's image was deemed by jurors to be the very best of the images to be included in the prestigious Imaging Excellence Collection. This selection of photographs is published yearly by Marathon Press as a hardcover book.
Smith was selected as the winner from a pool of 117 category finalists. All of this year's finalists, along with their images, can be viewed here.
PPA also awarded medalists from the International Photographic Competition. At this year's ceremony, PPA awarded 58 bronze, 81 silver, 103 gold, 79 platinum, and 58 diamond medals.
The night concluded with a presentation of the images selected for Team USA at the World Photographic Cup, the "Olympics of photography." The competition includes 35 countries that will compete in Rome, Italy, in March 2022. Cheryl Moore, CPP, was given the honor of "Best of Nation" for the United States.
PPA provides multiple opportunities throughout the year for photographers to receive feedback and recognition for their work. District Photographic Competitions are held May 16-19, 2022. It is followed by the International Photographic Competition September 11-15, 2022. PPA competitions are open to all photographers. For more information, visit PPA.com/Competitions.
About PPA:
Professional Photographers of America (PPA) is the largest and longest-standing nonprofit photography trade association. Founded in 1868, PPA helps over 32,000 professionals elevate their craft and grow their business with resources and education, all under PPA's core guiding principle of bridging the gap between photographers and their consumers. To learn more, visit PPA. com.
